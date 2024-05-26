Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Women's Razor

Venus’s pubic hair and skin razor is specifically designed to help protect pubic skin from shave irritation. Its Irritation Defence Bar and optimally spaced blades allow the blades to cut hair while barely touching the skin. The razor and refills come equipped with a precision trimmer on the back of the blades to help with tricky areas. Equipped with a touch of aloe, the razor is designed for even the most sensitive areas of the body.

DON’T SETTLE FOR SHAVE BUMPS AND INGROWNS. These razors have a Irritation Defence Bar for a smooth shave with blades that barely touch the skin SMOOTH SHAVE: Venus's sharpest blades easily cut through hair DESIGNED FOR TRICKY AREAS: The razor has a small head and a precision trimmer on the back of the blades to help reach tricky areas A TOUCH OF ALOE: Equipped with a touch of aloe ERGONOMIC HANDLE with a rubber-like grip For great results, use the entire Venus for Pubic Hair and Skin lineup Winner of 2022 Product of the Year (Winner Hair Removal Category. Survey of 9,897 people by Kantar.)

Ingredients

PEG-180M, PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, BHT