Tesco Chocolate Yule Log Serves 10

Definitely recommend
Very moist chocolate cake which did not go dry like cheaper versions I have bought in the past. The cream filling was smooth and not too sweet. An excellent product.
Great tasting chocolate roll
Really good, moist sponge with cream filling. Decent sized chocolate Yule log which was also well packaged so arrived in perfect condition.
Fabulous.
Fabulous. Will buy again.
One for the bin!
Very bland and dry and, as others have stated, when ordered for delivery for Christmas it's expiry date was Christmas Day. Needless to say, most went in the bin. Utter waste of money.
Extremely disappointing
I’ve had one of these now for several years and I can honestly say this is the worst ever! It was very dry with very little cream in the layers. The lack of filling makes this dry and disappointing and I shall not be buying again ever! Sorry but it’s not really worthy of a star but had to leave one to submit the review. I’m just glad I didn’t take this to my relatives for tea. You’ve really hit rock bottom with this tesco, if it was to make it cheaper that the filling was cut back on, I would rather have paid more! Certainly not up to your usual past Yule logs!
Facepalm
Same as other have said. It's pretty obvious the vast majority of customers will be purchasing this for use on Christmas day, maybe boxing day. So an expiry of 24th December. Come on now Tesco. Staff retraining for whoever signed this one off.
Out of date on arrival
Arrived on 22nd in my Christmas delivery. Noted on the evening of 22nd when used it became out of date on 22nd. On 23rd cream inside had gone off. Complaint made. Very poor quality for the cost.
So disappointed that this isn't available to buy
This is absolutely delicious, and was a really special treat for Christmas! I think I've had it twice in the past, but now it's unavailable to ordinary shoppers online! A real disappointment. I live on my own, and am disabled with chronic illnesses, so I am never able to invite people for Christmas and cook a Christmas Dinner. I am therefore not able to order a special Christmas delivery, which I am assuming this is the only way you can get this now a days. I wouldn't buy your ordinary yule logs as they are are way too chocolaty for me. The addition of fresh cream filling in this, really balanced out the chocolate.
Use by date before Xmas
It looks lovely but what is the point of ordering this as part of my festive order and the use by date is the 24th December…
Better than it has any right to be
Absolutely delicious, well worth the extra money. The only problem with it is that it probably would probably serve more like 5 because everyone had to have two pieces!