Tesco Chocolate Yule Log Serves 10

2.9(11)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate Yule Log Serves 10
£6.00
£0.83/100g

1/10 of a pack

Energy
1014kJ
242kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11.6g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.0g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.0g

high

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1408kJ / 336kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge filled with stabilised cream and Belgian chocolate sauce, coated in chocolate fudge and decorated with milk and white chocolate shavings and a sweet dusting.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Belgian Chocolate Sponge with chocolate sauce and cream, coated in chocolate fudge
  • Pack size: 720G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (28%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Belgian Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate Shavings [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate Shavings [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Glucose, Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Insert. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (72g)
Energy1408kJ / 336kcal1014kJ / 242kcal
Fat16.1g11.6g
Saturates9.8g7.0g
Carbohydrate42.1g30.3g
Sugars32.0g23.0g
Fibre1.4g1.0g
Protein5.0g3.6g
Salt0.31g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
11 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Definitely recommend

5 stars

Very moist chocolate cake which did not go dry like cheaper versions I have bought in the past. The cream filling was smooth and not too sweet. An excellent product.

Great tasting chocolate roll

5 stars

Really good, moist sponge with cream filling. Decent sized chocolate Yule log which was also well packaged so arrived in perfect condition.

Fabulous.

5 stars

Fabulous. Will buy again.

One for the bin!

1 stars

Very bland and dry and, as others have stated, when ordered for delivery for Christmas it's expiry date was Christmas Day. Needless to say, most went in the bin. Utter waste of money.

Extremely disappointing

1 stars

I’ve had one of these now for several years and I can honestly say this is the worst ever! It was very dry with very little cream in the layers. The lack of filling makes this dry and disappointing and I shall not be buying again ever! Sorry but it’s not really worthy of a star but had to leave one to submit the review. I’m just glad I didn’t take this to my relatives for tea. You’ve really hit rock bottom with this tesco, if it was to make it cheaper that the filling was cut back on, I would rather have paid more! Certainly not up to your usual past Yule logs!

Facepalm

1 stars

Same as other have said. It's pretty obvious the vast majority of customers will be purchasing this for use on Christmas day, maybe boxing day. So an expiry of 24th December. Come on now Tesco. Staff retraining for whoever signed this one off.

Out of date on arrival

1 stars

Arrived on 22nd in my Christmas delivery. Noted on the evening of 22nd when used it became out of date on 22nd. On 23rd cream inside had gone off. Complaint made. Very poor quality for the cost.

So disappointed that this isn't available to buy

5 stars

This is absolutely delicious, and was a really special treat for Christmas! I think I've had it twice in the past, but now it's unavailable to ordinary shoppers online! A real disappointment. I live on my own, and am disabled with chronic illnesses, so I am never able to invite people for Christmas and cook a Christmas Dinner. I am therefore not able to order a special Christmas delivery, which I am assuming this is the only way you can get this now a days. I wouldn't buy your ordinary yule logs as they are are way too chocolaty for me. The addition of fresh cream filling in this, really balanced out the chocolate.

Use by date before Xmas

1 stars

It looks lovely but what is the point of ordering this as part of my festive order and the use by date is the 24th December…

Better than it has any right to be

5 stars

Absolutely delicious, well worth the extra money. The only problem with it is that it probably would probably serve more like 5 because everyone had to have two pieces!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

