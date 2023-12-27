RIMMEL KIND & FREE CONCEALER LIGHT 7ML

Introducing Rimmel London Kind & Free Concealer. Vegan & clean, this lightweight and hydrating concealer is designed for all-day wear, infused with an antioxidant vitamin complex and aloe vera. for a fresh, glowing finish. The buildable formula won't crack or crease, leaving you with a flawless, natural look. It is free from mineral oil, animal derived ingredients & perfume. The packaging is also made with recycled materials which is kinder to the environment.

Lightweight and all-day long hydration Infused with an antioxidant vitamin complex and aloe vera Vegan & clean: Made with 80% ingredients of natural origin Free from mineral oil & perfume Packaging is made of recycled materials PCR total pack 30%, bottle: 28% PCR and cap 34% PCR

Pack size: 7ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Glycerin, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Sodium Chloride, Tri(Polyglyceryl-3/Lauryl) Hydrogenated Trilinoleate, Silica, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Mica, Propylene Carbonate, Tocopherol, Panthenol, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Sodium Benzoate, Chlorphenesin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Methicone, Pantolactone, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, [May contain+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]

Net Contents

7ml

Preparation and Usage