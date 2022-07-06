We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Charlie Bighams Butter Chicken Curry & Pilau Rice 812G

4.3(6)Write a review
Charlie Bighams Butter Chicken Curry & Pilau Rice 812G
£ 8.95
£11.03/kg
Product Description

  • Tender marinated chicken in our mild and creamy butter sauce, delicately spiced and served with pilau rice.
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home.
  • We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Oven Cook in 30 Mins
  • Pack size: 812G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Chicken (18%), Tomatoes, Rice (14%), Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Onions, Yoghurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Honey, Lemon Juice, Tomato Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Coriander, Pectin, Cornflour, Red Pepper Flakes, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Yellow Mustard Seeds, Fenugreek Leaves, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Cardamom, Sunflower Oil, Cardamom Seeds, Ground Turmeric, Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaves, Colour Paprika Extract, Ground Cloves, Coriander Seeds, Cayenne Pepper*, Ground Dill, Ground Ginger, *As you would expect, this has a bit of a kick

Allergy Information

  • This recipe may also contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame and Gluten. For allergens used in this recipe, see ingredients highlighted in bold above.

Storage

Please Keep Flat & in the FridgeKeep in a fridge below 5°C. Not suitable for freezing - the rice doesn't like it. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas mark 6. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!).
2. Remove the film but leave the butter chicken and rice in their wooden trays*.
3. Unfold the foil we've provided and tightly wrap over the top of the rice.
4. Place both trays on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 10 minutes.
5. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let Us Know What You Think
Net Contents

812g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/2 pack*
Energy701kJ2845kJ
-167kcal678kcal
Fat7.6g30.9g
(of which saturates)2.8g11.3g
Carbohydrate17.1g69.4g
(of which sugars)3.3g13.3g
Protein7.4g30.2g
Salt0.75g3.03g
* Typical values as sold--

Safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

It was probably the worse thing i have eaten in my

1 stars

It was probably the worse thing i have eaten in my life .Love indian food ,couldn't wait to try it .It was vile ,cannot understand how people are saying its excellent!! i wouldn't have it again if it was free ,thats how awful it was ,and tried the chicken masala too but that was just as bad .As for the people saying its as good as any indian restaurant , they need to get out more!

OUTSTANDING

5 stars

Outstanding!!! just wish the portions were bigger

Sumptious

5 stars

This is as good as any Indian butter chicken dish I've had in a restaurant. I would say that 4 more pieces of chicken would make it a better size meal for 2. If they decided to expand into Chinese then I'm in for that.

Am not keen on over spicy curries but this was abs

5 stars

Am not keen on over spicy curries but this was absolutely delicious. My husband wished it had more of a kick but it was melt in the mouth if you like the milder dish and can recommend.

very nice

5 stars

The pack says not suitable for freezing 'The rice doesn't like it' I had to freeze mine because something unavoidable came up. I defrosted it and cooked it following the instructions and the rice was fine. A very tasty curry and well worth the money.

Delicious!

5 stars

This is the most delicious meal. I cook a lot but would buy this every time! Amazing!

