Charlie Bighams Butter Chicken Curry & Pilau Rice 812G

It was probably the worse thing i have eaten in my
It was probably the worse thing i have eaten in my life .Love indian food ,couldn't wait to try it .It was vile ,cannot understand how people are saying its excellent!! i wouldn't have it again if it was free ,thats how awful it was ,and tried the chicken masala too but that was just as bad .As for the people saying its as good as any indian restaurant , they need to get out more!
OUTSTANDING
Outstanding!!! just wish the portions were bigger
Sumptious
This is as good as any Indian butter chicken dish I've had in a restaurant. I would say that 4 more pieces of chicken would make it a better size meal for 2. If they decided to expand into Chinese then I'm in for that.
Am not keen on over spicy curries but this was abs
Am not keen on over spicy curries but this was absolutely delicious. My husband wished it had more of a kick but it was melt in the mouth if you like the milder dish and can recommend.
very nice
The pack says not suitable for freezing 'The rice doesn't like it' I had to freeze mine because something unavoidable came up. I defrosted it and cooked it following the instructions and the rice was fine. A very tasty curry and well worth the money.
Delicious!
This is the most delicious meal. I cook a lot but would buy this every time! Amazing!