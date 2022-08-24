We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Belazu Apricot Harissa 130G

£3.85
£0.30/10g

Product Description

  • Red Paste with Apricot and Ras El Hanout
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Rich, sweet and spiced paste with apricot and ras el hanout
  • Add drama to every bite
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Rehydrated Paprika and Cayenne Peppers (23%), Raisins, Dried Middle Eastern Apricots (13%), Capers, Garlic, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Cooked Grape Must, Wine Vinegar), Salt, Mixed Spices, Rice Flour, Rose Petals, Ras El Hanout (Ginger, Turmeric, Cumin, Cardamom, Clove, Cinnamon, Nutmeg), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Once Opened, Keep Refrigerated for Up to 4 Weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommendation
  • Add to kofta, make a dressing or use to roast meat or veg

Name and address

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.
  • WJFG Europe SLU,

Return to

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1689 kJ / 406kcal
Fat32.5g
Of which Saturates2.1g
Carbohydrates22.0g
Of which Sugars17.3g
Fibre4.5g
Protein2.9g
Salt3.0g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious 😋

5 stars

Absolutely delicious, not to over powering

