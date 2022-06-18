We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Princes Plant-Based Mexican Mixed Bean Chilli 392G

2.3(3)Write a review
Princes Plant-Based Mexican Mixed Bean Chilli 392G
£ 1.50
£3.83/kg

Product Description

  • Mixed Beans and roasted red peppers in a Mexican style chipotle chilli sauce
  • For delicious recipe ideas visit princes.co.uk
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • Princes Ltd ® copyright.
  • All rights reserved.
  • 2 of Your 5 a Day
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 392G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree, Tomatoes, Red Kidney Beans (11%), Black Turtle Beans (10%), Pinto Beans (10%), Red Pepper, Onion, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Cumin, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, Salt, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Chilli Powder

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: If you're using the hob empty the can into a small pan. Heat gently for about 5 mins, giving it a stir every minute or so. Carefully pour and eat up.

Preparation and Usage

  • Great with
  • This Vegan alternative to a classic Mexican dish is great served with rice or on top of a baked potato. Perfect!

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • Princes Foods BV,
  • PO Box 19157,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can email us hello@princes.co.uk or write to us:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

392g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can approx 196g
Energy342kJ667kJ
-81kcal159kcal
Fat1.8g3.5g
Of which saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate10.4g20.3g
Of which sugars3.4g6.7g
Fibre4.2g8.3g
Protein3.8g7.4g
Salt0.54g1.06g
This pack contains 2 servings--
3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It is very good for someone like me who doesn't li

5 stars

It is very good for someone like me who doesn't like my chilli to hot and I add it too 250g of mince and more mixed beans and that can serve four good helping's with rice for me and my grown children

Horrible. Very odd taste.

1 stars

Very odd taste, I really didn't enjoy this.

Tastes like overpriced baked beans labelled vegan

1 stars

Bad. Bland, just tasted like slightly 'spicy' baked beans - missed the mark by a country mile, attempting to cash in on veganism/vegetarianism by pumping out a poor product, thinking we'll just pay over the odds for any old garbage.

