Princes Plant-Based Mexican Mixed Bean Chilli 392G

It is very good for someone like me who doesn't li
It is very good for someone like me who doesn't like my chilli to hot and I add it too 250g of mince and more mixed beans and that can serve four good helping's with rice for me and my grown children
Horrible. Very odd taste.
Very odd taste, I really didn't enjoy this.
Tastes like overpriced baked beans labelled vegan
Bad. Bland, just tasted like slightly 'spicy' baked beans - missed the mark by a country mile, attempting to cash in on veganism/vegetarianism by pumping out a poor product, thinking we'll just pay over the odds for any old garbage.