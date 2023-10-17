We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Spontex Microfibre Window Cloth

Spontex Microfibre Window Cloth is super efficient and effectively removes streaks and smears as well as those dreaded fingerprints to leave a beautiful shine. Thanks to its special microfibre texture it's 2 x more efficient against marks versus a traditional cotton cloth**. The extra large size makes it ideal for windows, doors, mirrors and any other glass surfaces. Cloth size: 40 x 50cm. Composition: 85% polyester, 15% polyamide.Did you know? Spontex Microfibre cloths are made up of thousands of tiny fibres, so the number of contact points with the surface is greatly increased compared to non microfibre cloths. This means that each cloth has extraordinary cleaning power that removes 99% of bacteria & viruses* with just water.Spontex Microfibre cloths can be used with just water to clean efficiently and achieve sparkling results, there's no need to use cleaning detergents which may pollute streams and rivers. They are also super resistant and long lasting. They can be washed in the washing machine not once, but up to 500 times, so you can keep using your cloths over and over again. When they are no longer fit for their intended use why not find them a new purpose like cleaning shoes or wiping down bins. The packaging is made from 100% recycled cardboard and is recyclable, so don't forget to pop it in your recycling bin.Top Tip: The cloth can be used damp or dry. For best results, use the cloth damp to remove greasy marks and fingerprints and dry to remove watermarks or to shine and polish.*Removes 99% of E.Coli bacteria from glass surfaces and human coronavirus from tiled surfaces with water only. Tested by an independent laboratory. **This microfibre is 2 times more effective at wiping grease and water than a 100% cotton cloth, according to comparative tests carried out in Spontex laboratories in July 2018.
Spontex® develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category.  Their range of clever cleaning products includes cloths, scourers, gloves and mops, all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier.
Effectively removes streaks and smears.2 x more efficient against marks**.Extra large 40 x 50 cm size.Efficient with just water*.Washable up to 500 times.

Made in China

