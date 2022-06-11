We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Beretta Prosciutto Crudo Truffle 80G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Beretta Prosciutto Crudo Truffle 80G
£ 2.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Dry Cured Ham with 1,5 % of Truffle
  • The Beretta family has produced traditional Italian cold cuts, for eight generations, since 1812. A tradition handed down with true passion and deep commitment to ensure the finest quality of their products.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Origin of Meat EU
  • Traditional dry cured ham with black truffle
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, 1, 5% Black Truffle (Tuber Aestivum Vitt.), Flavourings, Prepared from 140 g of Pork for 100 g of Dry Cured Ham

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown on the pack.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Salumificio Fratelli Beretta S.p.A,
  • Via Fratelli Bandiera 12,
  • 20056 Trezzo sull'Adda (MI),
  • Italy.
  • Fratelli Beretta UK Ltd,

Return to

  • Fratelli Beretta UK Ltd,
  • The Old Treasury,
  • Suite B - 7 Kings Road,
  • Portsmouth Hampshire,
  • P05 4DJ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(average value for 100 g of product)
Energy945 kJ - 226 kcal
Fat13 g
of which saturates4,6 g
Carbohydrate0,3 g
of which sugars0 g
Protein27 g
Salt5,3 g
Truffletastic

5 stars

Salty deliciousness with a hit of truffle, loved it!

