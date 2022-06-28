Mighty Barista M.Lk Uht Drink 1 Litre

I used it for my cacao in a morning, was creamy bu
I used it for my cacao in a morning, was creamy but prefer the Alpro barista one. Did have a little strange taste to it but did get used to it.
Best dairy free milk ever
This is the best dairy free milk I’ve tasted. Love it x
Individual choice
Cracking product much preferred to milk admittedly more expensive than milk and may not be everyone’s choice but after using for couple of weeks wouldn’t go back to milk.
I did not like it sorry
So good
I absolutely love this milk – probably the best alternative I've tried. Especially good in a coffee – it has a really lovely texture and gets nice and frothy if you shake it first. A bit too expensive for me to be a regular purchaser though.
So good
Taste ok
Tastes OK, great in coffee, tea and hot chocolate however the colour is awful! Excellent for lattes and milky coffee without the calories. Great for dieting or gluten free.
Taste ok
Amazing taste
I have never been keen on milk so having this as a substitute was amazing. It went really well with my caramel iced coffee that I made at home. It made it taste 10 times better.
Not to my taste
Tried this while on offer, however not to my personal taste. Regular oat milk drinker and used to drink coconut milk. Great texture as nice and thick in coffee, just the taste I'm not keen on, manageable in porridge.