We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mighty Barista M.Lk Uht Drink 1 Litre

4.2(129)Write a review
Mighty Barista M.Lk Uht Drink 1 Litre

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • UHT oat, coconut and pea protein drink with added vitamins and minerals
  • MIGHTY M.LKOLOGY was created to be the most realistic plant based milk on the market! Its our new product development that produces a hyper-realistic m.lk that tastes and feels like dairy milk. Thereby making M.LKOLOGY the easy way to switch over to a dairy alternative.
  • MIGHTY M.LKOLOGY Barista Ultimate Oat Milk - creamy, frothy and perfect for your coffee. We've combined the benefits of oat milk, pea milk and coconut into a dairy free barista milk to create a m.lk that's perfect for your teas, coffees and hot chocolates. As part of our next generation vegan plant milks (m.lks, mylks, milks, mlks, m-lks), MIGHTY Barista is crafted with Plantech know-how to produce a vegan milk that's creamier and similar tasting to dairy. So, you can take your latte, cappuccino or mocha to the next level with a dairy free milk that foams and froths like cows milk. Its even suitable for those with lactose intolerances, nut intolerances or soy intolerances. Plus, each carton is long life UHT meaning you can be kept in a cupboard for up to a year. Only chilling after its been opened.
  • Welcome to our MIGHTY world. We're a dairy alternative brand that's big on 3 things: taste, health and sustainability. That's why we craft our products from plant based sources that pack tonnes of flavour, provide you with goodness and are less harmful to our planet. Join us in our mission to switch one million people to dairy alternatives and take a step to reducing your carbon footprint.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C020428, www.fsc.org
  • Free from Dairy, Nuts & Soy & 100% Vegan.
  • Barista oat milk that's designed for the pros.
  • Made using Plantech for a smooth, creamy texture.
  • Frothable and creates micro foam for supreme latte art.
  • A source of Calcium, Iodine & Vitamins D & B12+.
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Oats (6%), Fermented Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Cream, Pea Protein Isolate, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Gellan Gum), Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavourings, Salt, lodine, Vitamins (B12, D)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens including Cereals that contain Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep me chillin' in the fridgeStore in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days. Best Before: See top of the pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Still great just splashed in a cuppa!
  • Shake me up before you go go!

Name and address

  • The Mighty Society,
  • Timsons Business Centre,
  • Bath Road,
  • Kettering,
  • Northants,
  • England,

Return to

  • Help us change the world one drink at a time:
  • info@mightydrinks.com
  • Write to us at:
  • The Mighty Society,
  • Timsons Business Centre,
  • Bath Road,
  • Kettering,
  • Northants,
  • England,
  • NN16 8NQ.
  • www.mightydrinks.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlRI†
Energy52kJ/217kcal
Fat3.2g
of Which Saturates0.8g
of Which Mono-Unsaturates0.9g
of Which Poly-unsaturates1.4g
Carbohydrate4.6g
of Which Sugars1.6g
Fibre0.1g
Protein1.1g
Salt0.17g
Calcium60mg7.5%
Vitamin B120.47µg18%
Vitamin D0.39µg7.5%
Iodine15µg10%
†Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
View all Dairy Free Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

129 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I used it for my cacao in a morning, was creamy bu

3 stars

I used it for my cacao in a morning, was creamy but prefer the Alpro barista one. Did have a little strange taste to it but did get used to it.

Best dairy free milk ever

5 stars

This is the best dairy free milk I’ve tasted. Love it x

Individual choice

5 stars

Cracking product much preferred to milk admittedly more expensive than milk and may not be everyone’s choice but after using for couple of weeks wouldn’t go back to milk.

I did not like it sorry

1 stars

I did not like it sorry

So good

4 stars

Review from MIGHTY

I absolutely love this milk – probably the best alternative I've tried. Especially good in a coffee – it has a really lovely texture and gets nice and frothy if you shake it first. A bit too expensive for me to be a regular purchaser though.

So good

4 stars

Review from MIGHTY

I absolutely love this milk - probably the best alternative I've tried. Especially good in a coffee - it has a really lovely texture and gets nice and frothy if you shake it first. A bit too expensive for me to be a regular purchaser though.

Taste ok

5 stars

Review from MIGHTY

Tastes OK, great in coffee, tea and hot chocolate however the colour is awful! Excellent for lattes and milky coffee without the calories. Great for dieting or gluten free.

Taste ok

5 stars

Review from MIGHTY

Tastes OK, great in coffee, tea and hot chocolate however the colour is awful! Excellent for lattes and milky coffee without the calories. Great for dieting or gluten free.

Amazing taste

5 stars

Review from MIGHTY

I have never been keen on milk so having this as a substitute was amazing. It went really well with my caramel iced coffee that I made at home. It made it taste 10 times better.

Not to my taste

2 stars

Tried this while on offer, however not to my personal taste. Regular oat milk drinker and used to drink coconut milk. Great texture as nice and thick in coffee, just the taste I'm not keen on, manageable in porridge.

1-10 of 129 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here