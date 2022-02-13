Tesco American Style Pancake Shaker Mix 155G

Good quality and reasonable at clubcard price
It is a very convenient way to have pancakes on Pancake Day. I'd found the prescribed amount of water is slightly too thick for my taste though it's great if you like puffier pancakes.
next to home made
i'm originally from Texas, and this is the nearest thing i found thats like home
Americans can keep it.
Funny taste, very thick, swells up like a Yorkshire pud & sticks like glue to a well oiled pan Have used shaker mixes for years thought I would try this for a change never again, back to the normal one next time.
Good, but make it easier to open.
Makes good pancakes. I found the lid very hard to get off, had to get at it with a knife in the end. Also didn't spot the 'fill line' until searching for a while - perhaps make it bigger or more obvious for people like me who are not at their sparkling best brain power first thing in the morning.