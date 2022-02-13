We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco American Style Pancake Shaker Mix 155G

Tesco American Style Pancake Shaker Mix 155G
£1.00
£6.45/kg

One pancake

Energy
421kJ
100kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.9g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.50g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 915kJ / 217kcal

Product Description

  • Pancake batter mix.
  • Pack size: 155G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Dextrose, Dried Egg White, Dried Egg Yolk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

    1. Shake gently to loosen the mix and remove the cap. Add cold water up to the fill line (180ml). Replace the cap, invert and shake the bottle for 2 minutes until the mixture is smooth.
    2. Pre-heat a 7" (18cm) frying pan over a medium to high heat. Add a spray of vegetable oil. Pour the pancake batter over the base of the frying pan (approx. 3-4 tbsp) to form a pancake.
    3. Cook for approx. 40 seconds until it starts to set around the sides and bubbles form on the top. The pancake will be ready to turn when the batter moves freely from the base of the pan. Turn the pancake and cook the other side until golden brown.

    Repeat stages 2-3 with the remaining batter

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

155g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pancake (46g)
Energy915kJ / 217kcal421kJ / 100kcal
Fat4.1g1.9g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate38.1g17.5g
Sugars5.1g2.3g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein6.5g3.0g
Salt1.08g0.50g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Good quality and reasonable at clubcard price

4 stars

It is a very convenient way to have pancakes on Pancake Day. I'd found the prescribed amount of water is slightly too thick for my taste though it's great if you like puffier pancakes.

next to home made

5 stars

i'm originally from Texas, and this is the nearest thing i found thats like home

Americans can keep it.

1 stars

Funny taste, very thick, swells up like a Yorkshire pud & sticks like glue to a well oiled pan Have used shaker mixes for years thought I would try this for a change never again, back to the normal one next time.

Good, but make it easier to open.

4 stars

Makes good pancakes. I found the lid very hard to get off, had to get at it with a knife in the end. Also didn't spot the 'fill line' until searching for a while - perhaps make it bigger or more obvious for people like me who are not at their sparkling best brain power first thing in the morning.

