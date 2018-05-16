We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Morliny Chicken Burger Patties 250G

Morliny Chicken Burger Patties 250G
£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked & Fried Chicken product made from mechanically separated chicken meat.
  • Packed in protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat (75%), Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Protein, Potato Starch, Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Acetate, Antioxidants: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • May also contain, Mustard, Milk (including Lactose). For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Refrigerated. Use within 24h of opening. Do not exceed use by date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion
  • 1. Fry in a pan for 3 minutes on high heat
  • 2. Cook in the oven for 5 minutes, 180 °C
  • 3. Heat in microwave for 2 minutes, 500 W

Name and address

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.morliny.co.uk

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy1191 kJ/287 kcal
Fat23 g
- of which saturates4,7 g
Carbohydrates8,4g
- of which sugars0,4g
Protein12g
Salt1,7g
