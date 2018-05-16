Morliny Chicken Burger Patties 250G

Product Description
- Cooked & Fried Chicken product made from mechanically separated chicken meat.
- Packed in protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat (75%), Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Protein, Potato Starch, Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Acetate, Antioxidants: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Allergy Information
- May also contain, Mustard, Milk (including Lactose). For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Refrigerated. Use within 24h of opening. Do not exceed use by date.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestion
- 1. Fry in a pan for 3 minutes on high heat
- 2. Cook in the oven for 5 minutes, 180 °C
- 3. Heat in microwave for 2 minutes, 500 W
Name and address
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
Return to
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
- www.morliny.co.uk
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|1191 kJ/287 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|- of which saturates
|4,7 g
|Carbohydrates
|8,4g
|- of which sugars
|0,4g
|Protein
|12g
|Salt
|1,7g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.