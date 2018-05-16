Taste & Glory 8 Vegan Frozen Sausages 320G

- Energy546kJ 130kcal6%
- Fat4.6g5%
- Saturates3.6g13%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt1.0g16%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 683kJ/163kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned Frozen Meat-Free Sausages made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
- In our quest for no-meat meaty perfection, we've created the tastiest, most succulent veggie protein range you could ever imagine.
- It's a mouth-watering alternative that's gorgeously glorious.
- 3 Cooked Sausages with red onions and herbs on a pan.
- Outrageously pork-like, with a herby, peppery finish. A victory in sausage form, just bursting with flavour. Loves mash and casseroles.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C012938
- Taste & Glory® is a registered trademark.
- Showstopping Veggie Protein Sizzlers
- Made to Satisfy
- Free of meat, full of taste
- Great taste 2020
- High in Protein
- Source of Fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (23%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rusk (Wheat), Coconut Oil, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate (3%), Chicory Root Fibre, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Yeast Extracts, Spices, Sodium Alginate, Herbs, Colouring Foods: Beetroot, Safflower, Granulated Onion, Granulated Garlic, Salt
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C or below. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer.Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For maximum glory, cook on the hob from frozen.
Remove all packaging before cooking.
Appliances may vary.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Place on a non-stick tray and cook for 18-20 minutes. Turn occasionally until golden brown. Serve piping hot.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a frying pan and sizzle on a medium heat for 16-18 minutes. Turn regularly until golden brown and hissing hot.
Produce of
Made in the UK from non-GMO soya beans
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
Return to
- Telephone: 0800 783 4321
- www.tasteandglory.co.uk
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of Sausage, as sold, contains
|2 Sausages (80g), as sold, contain
|Energy
|683kJ/163kcal
|546kJ/130kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|4.5g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|12g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|3.0g
|Protein
|10g
|8.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.0g
