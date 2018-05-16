We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Moo Free Mini Boo White Cocoa Bar 20G

Moo Free Mini Boo White Cocoa Bar 20G
£0.50
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • White chocolate alternative with popping candy
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa, We purchase cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support sustainable farming. More information at ra.org
  • For Dairy Dodging Choccy Monsters
  • Dairy free
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 20G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter* [34%], Rice Flour, Popping Candy (4%) (Sugar, Maltose, Carbon Dioxide), Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Moo Free,
  • 3 Kingfisher Units,
  • Devon,
  • EX22 6HL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • MOOFREE.CO.UK
Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2385kJ / 572kcal
Fat35g
of which saturates21g
Carbohydrate61g
of which sugars43g
Protein1.7g
Salt0g
