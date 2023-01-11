Persil Non Bio Laundry Washing Liquid Detergent 72 Washes 1944ml

Persil Non Bio Liquid Detergent 72 Wash is tough on stains while being gentle next to sensitive skin. With Persil Non Bio laundry detergent you can powerfully remove tough stains, from mud, to yoghurt and jam, leaving you with fresh, clean clothes time and time again. Persil Non Bio is effective even in a quick or cold wash. Not only is our non bio laundry detergent tough on stains but it is gentle next to sensitive skin too; Persil Non Bio is dermatologically tested and Persil's skincare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation, so you can be reassured it is gentle next to sensitive skin and suitable for the whole family. Our bottles are 100% recyclable and contain recycled plastic. Persil doesn't test on animals. For the last 10 years, we have been using science, not animals, to ensure our products are safe for people and the planet. How to use: Pour 27 ml of washing liquid into your washing machine tray for standard 4-5 kg loads or when washing in soft/medium water. Use 40 ml for larger loads, or when washing in hard water. Why not try the UK’s No.1 duo for sensitive skin and add Comfort Pure fabric conditioner to your washing machine drawer before washing as usual? *Source 2021 NielsenIQ data, Unit Sales, Volume Sales, Sensitive Rinse Conditioners and Fabric Cleaning Non-Bio (client defined) w/e 09.10.2021 (UK)

Pack size: 1944ML

Ingredients

15-30%: Anionic surfactants. 5-15%: Nonionic surfactants. <5%Phosphonates, Perfume, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Optical brighteners, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

1.944 ℮

Preparation and Usage