Toffifee 3X125g

5(1)Write a review
£4.00
£1.07/100g

Product Description

  • A Hazelnut (10%) in a Caramel Cup (41 %) with Hazelnut Chocolate Filling (37 %) topped with Chocolate (12 %)
  • Storck® Part of Your World®
  • A hazelnut in caramel with creamy nougat and chocolate
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Hazelnuts, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Condensed Whey (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (Milk), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Almonds, Peanuts and other Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Distributor address

  • Storck UK,
  • Matrix House,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG21 4DZ.

Return to

  • www.storck.co.uk
  • www.toffifee.com

Net Contents

3 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy2183 kJ/
-522 kcal
Fat28,8 g
of which saturates12,7 g
Carbohydrate59,0 g
of which sugars48,9 g
Protein6,0 g
Salt0,26 g
Excellent value gift

5 stars

Gift, liked the packaging

