Tesco Meat & Vegetable 6 Breakfast Pork Sausages 400G

- Energy855kJ 205kcal10%
- Fat10.4g15%
- Saturates3.7g19%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 764kJ / 183kcal
Product Description
- 6 Pork, butter bean, tomato and onion sausages with apple wood smoked bacon and seasoning.
- PACKED WITH 30% VEG WITH BUTTER BEANS, TOMATOES & ONION
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (45%), Butter Beans (10%), Tomato (7%), Water, Onion, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Chestnut Mushroom (5%), Rice Flour, Avocado Purée, Potato Starch, Tomato Paste, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Citrus Fibre, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Sage, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Filled into alginate casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-30 mins Place sausages on a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Chilled: 16-18 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (112g**)
|Energy
|764kJ / 183kcal
|855kJ / 205kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|10.4g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|9.8g
|10.9g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|4.2g
|Protein
|13.2g
|14.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 336g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
