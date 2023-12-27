We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Rimmel Kind & Free Concealer Rich 7Ml
image 1 of Rimmel Kind & Free Concealer Rich 7Mlimage 2 of Rimmel Kind & Free Concealer Rich 7Mlimage 3 of Rimmel Kind & Free Concealer Rich 7Ml

Rimmel Kind & Free Concealer Rich 7Ml

4.1(255)
Write a review

£9.00

£12.86/10ml

Vegan

RIMMEL KIND & FREE CONCEALER RICH 7ML
Introducing Rimmel London Kind & Free Concealer. Vegan & clean, this lightweight and hydrating concealer is designed for all-day wear, infused with an antioxidant vitamin complex and aloe vera, for a fresh, glowing finish. The buildable formula won't crack or crease, leaving you with a flawless, natural look. It is free from mineral oil, animal derived ingredients & perfume. The packaging is also made with recycled materials which is kinder to the environment.
Lightweight and all-day long hydrationInfused with an antioxidant vitamin complex and aloe veraVegan & clean: Made with 80% ingredients of natural originFree from mineral oil & perfumePackaging is made of recycled materialsPCR total pack 30%, bottle: 28% PCR and cap 34% PCR
Pack size: 7ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Glycerin, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Sodium Chloride, Tri(Polyglyceryl-3/Lauryl) Hydrogenated Trilinoleate, Silica, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Mica, Propylene Carbonate, Tocopherol, Panthenol, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Sodium Benzoate, Chlorphenesin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Methicone, Pantolactone, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, [May contain/+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]

Net Contents

7ml

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: Apply to face straight from the wand and swipe where you desire coverage: under eyes, blemishes or to even skin toneStep 2: Once applied, gently blend with fingertips, a brush or a sponge

View all Face

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here