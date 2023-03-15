We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Biology Menopause Hair Mask 160Ml

£10.00

£6.25/100ml

Pantene Biology Menopause Hair Mask 160Ml
This rejuvenating Menopause hair mask strengthens dry, lifeless and thinning hair. Pantene Hair Biology Revitalise & Strengthen hair mask makes hair stronger. Formulated with Vitamin B7 & Pro-V, and free from silicones. (disclaimer: strength against styling damage). Discover Pro-V Hair Biology, a tailored blend of nutrients for your hair’s biology needs at every age.
This Menopause Pantene rejuvenating hair mask strengthens dry and thinning hairMakes hair stronger (agains styling damage)Formulated with Vitamin B7 & Pro-V, free from siliconesUse together with Hair Biology Menopause treatment
Pack size: 160ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Stearyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Histidine, Propylene Glycol, Citronellol, Rosa Gallica Flower Extract, Menthol, Mentha Piperita Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Biotin, Potassium Sorbate

Net Contents

160ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply to wet hair, focusing on the lengths and the tips. Let it absorb and then rinse thoroughly.

