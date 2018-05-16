Brew City Bbq Mozzarella Melts 220G

- Energy682kJ 163kcal8%
Product Description
- Mini Mozzarella Cheese Sticks in a BBQ Flavoured Coating
- For more information see www.brewcity.uk
- We Are Brew City
- When you're with your mates and the munchies set in after a few drinks, we'll be there too.
- Our food is proper tasty and goes brilliantly with beer
- It's Beermunch!
- Mozzarella Sticks in a Spicy BBQ Crumb
- Bites for Beer
- Proper Bar Snacks
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Mozzarella (44%) (Milk), (contains Stabiliser (E461)), Batter (Water, Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Bread Improver), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Red Chilli Pepper, Maize Flour, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Raising Agents (E450, E500), Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Yeast, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Cumin), Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Bread Improver ((Emulsifier (E472e), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)), Spice Extract (Turmeric, Paprika), Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Paprika, Rapeseed Oil), Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf Thawed Do Not Refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook one full pack of Brew City BBQ Mozzarella Melts. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen; these instructions are guidelines only.
For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
1 Preheat the oven and baking tray to 210°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
2 Spread a single layer of BBQ Mozzarella Melts onto the baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
3 Bake for 8 - 10 minutes, turning every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Caution: Product will be hot after cooking.
Preparation and Usage
- Perfectly Pairs with Pale Ale
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 oven baked servings
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Frozen
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|Energy kJ
|1255
|1311
|kcal
|300
|314
|Fat g
|16
|16
|of which saturates g
|6.4
|6.9
|Carbohydrate g
|25
|26
|of which sugars g
|4.7
|2.4
|Fibre g
|2.5
|2.6
|Protein g
|12
|13
|Salt g
|1.7
|1.8
