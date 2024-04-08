We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tenzing Natural Energy Pineapple & Passion Fruit 330Ml

Tenzing Natural Energy Pineapple & Passion Fruit 330Ml

£1.80

£0.54/100ml

Vegan

Plant-Based Sparkling Drink with Natural Caffeine, Electrolytes from Himalayan Rock Salt, BCAA and Vitamin C from Acerola.
Our plant-based drink is a delicious, healthy alternative to traditional energy drinks. We never use anything artificial - we say no to artificial sweeteners or any other unpronounceable additives.And with ONLY 63 CALORIES PER CAN our drink has half the calories most traditional energy drinks have. Nice.TENZING use ingredients of natural origin such as vitamin C from botanical acerola which helps contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism.
TENZING was born from our obsession to find nature’s most powerful plants.Our botanical quest led us to our unique recipe, a triple hit of natural caffeine (from green coffee, guarana and green tea), vitamin C (from lemons and acerola) and electrolytes (from Himalayan Rock Salt). Inspired by the powerful natural brews used for centuries by Himalayan climbers, TENZING is all the energy you need, purely from plants.
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Green Tea from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms, ra.org
Plant Based BCAAPurely from PlantsLow Calorie & SustainableCarbon NegativeNon GMO100% Vegan
Pack size: 330ML
Vitamin C from botanical acerola which helps contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism
Low Calorie

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Beet Sugar, Fruit Sugar, Lemon Juice (4%), Pineapple Juice (1.5%) and Passion Fruit Juice (1%) from Concentrate, Branched-Chain Amino Acids BCAA 2:1:1 (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine) from Corn, Herbal Extracts (Acerola, Caffeine from Green Coffee, *Green Tea), Natural Flavourings, Electrolytes from Himalayan Rock Salt, *Green Tea from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

