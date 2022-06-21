Create A Cake Rainbow Muffin Cases 100

Excellent quality muffin cases, I personally have
Excellent quality muffin cases, I personally have not had an issue with any "staining" and use them frequently in a brand new metal tray.
I bought these recently as I wanted the Blue and Red for Jubilee cakes. Excellent cases, good quality. I need some more.
These worked very well I don’t understand the other negative review. No colour leakage whatsoever and I would recommend these cases
Very disappointed...the orange cases stained my brand new metal muffin tin
Used them to bake cupcakes for Halloween and the orange cases have stained my muffin tin! I also put them on kitchen roll out of the pan and it turned orange underneath them - not impressed.