Slimfast Rocky Road Meal Bar 4 X 60G

Soya protein crispy and cereal bar half dipped in milk chocolate and topped with marshmallows, meal replacement for weight control.

Packed with everything you need for a tasty balanced meal, our bars can help you lose weight and keep it off* as part of the SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan. High in protein, fibre and with 23 vitamins and minerals, they make the perfect calorie-controlled meal on-the-go. Soya protein crispy and cereal bar half dipped in milk chocolate and topped with marshmallows, meal replacement for weight control.

Pack size: 240G

High in protein High in fibre

Ingredients

Soya Protein Crisp (23%) (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate), Salt), Glucose Syrup, Oligofructose, Milk Chocolate (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Vitamins and Minerals^1 (Potassium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Phosphate, Magnesium Citrate, Vitamin C, Niacin, Iron Pyrophosphate, Vitamin E, Zinc Oxide, Pantothenic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Marshmallows (5%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatine (from Pork), Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring), Milk Protein, Chocolate Flavoured Compound Coating (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil^2, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sunflower Oil, Pectose Paste (Fructose, Glucose Solids, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavours), Humectant (Glycerine), Sugar, Crisped Cereal (2%) (Rice Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), 2^Palm Kernel Oil from Certifiably sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Peanuts, Nuts and Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 serving = 60g bar

Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Additives