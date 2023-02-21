We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Turner Road Reserve White Zinfandel 750Ml

4.5(8)Write a review
£6.00
£6.00/75cl

Product Description

  • White Zinfandel
  • Learn more at accoladewines.com/carbon
  • Carbon Trust
  • Carbon Neutral Certified.
  • Wine of California, USA
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Our reserve white zinfandel has lively aromas of fresh summer berries, with notes of strawberries, cherries and a hint of juicy watermelon

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

White Zinfandel

Vinification Details

  • Turner Road is more than just a delicious wine, it is a way of life. Our carefully cultivated grapes are gently pressed by our skilled winemakers to produce wines of smooth character. Warmer micro-climates provide soft texture and riper fruit tones, whilst cool climate vineyards develop brighter flavour and more structured tannins just as nature intended.

History

  • Our Turner Road range embraces our philosophy of working in harmony with nature to produce beautiful wines.

Regional Information

  • Sourced from various growing regions throughout California.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of USA, California

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy293kJ/70kcal366kJ/88kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
Turner Road Reserve White zinfandel

5 stars

Delicious. Smooth, crisp from the first mouthful until the end. Best drink I've ever bought. Highly recommended.

Very drinkable

5 stars

Nicest Rose I've had in ages . Not too sweet , full of fruity flavour .Delicious 😋 I will be buying more .

Good value

4 stars

A very nice Zinfandel at a reasonable price as good as some of the more expensive brands.

Nice summer wine!

4 stars

Nice summer wine!

Nice taste !

4 stars

Nice taste not to sweet just about right!

Perfect for a hot sunny day

5 stars

A smooth fruity wine perfect for a hot summer day. Only downside is it is soon gone, so always buy a second bottle!

Great wine, value for money, too.

4 stars

An enjoyable drink, for anytime

Yummy

5 stars

Yummy , lovely wine

