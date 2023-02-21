Turner Road Reserve White Zinfandel 750Ml

Turner Road Reserve White zinfandel
Delicious. Smooth, crisp from the first mouthful until the end. Best drink I've ever bought. Highly recommended.
Very drinkable
Nicest Rose I've had in ages . Not too sweet , full of fruity flavour .Delicious 😋 I will be buying more .
Good value
A very nice Zinfandel at a reasonable price as good as some of the more expensive brands.
Nice summer wine!
Nice taste !
Nice taste not to sweet just about right!
Perfect for a hot sunny day
A smooth fruity wine perfect for a hot summer day. Only downside is it is soon gone, so always buy a second bottle!
Great wine, value for money, too.
An enjoyable drink, for anytime
Yummy
Yummy , lovely wine