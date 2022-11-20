We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pvc - Free Cling Film 25M X 350Mm

Tesco Pvc - Free Cling Film 25M X 350Mm
£1.50
£0.06/metre

Product Description

  • Cling film.
  • Tesco Cling Film 25m x 350mm Stretches, wraps & covers so your food stays fresh.
  • Stretches, wraps & covers so your food stays fresh. Our whole range of cling film is now PVC free which makes it better for the environment. It means that when cleaned, this product can be recycled at a soft plastics collection point in one of our larger supermarkets. PVC Free
  • 25m x 350mm This product is suitable for: . Covering and wrapping all types of food to help keep it fresh. . Covering dishes when defrosting or reheating food in the microwave.
  • Pack size: 25M

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To open: Insert flat utensil under the flap and slide along. Do not use your fingers. Easy start: The start of the roll is curled back to make finding it much easier. Push in tabs: Find the start of the roll, once found push in the tabs located at each end of the box to secure the roll in place. To avoid damage, keep the roll in the box. To use: Pull the cling film to the desired length, hold down the top of the box then slowly pull the film against the cutting blade with consistent tension. Allow enough cling film to cling to itself.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Core. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25m

Absolute rubbish. I would like clingfilm that is s

1 stars

Absolute rubbish. I would like clingfilm that is stuffed full of pvc.

Terrible Product does not stick.

1 stars

This is a terrible product it certainly does not do what it should I have been cutting it with a pair of scissors but it does not cling and I have had to use double the amount to fold round and round things. Will not be buying again.

not fit for purpose

1 stars

I'm sorry to say that this product is absolute rubbish and not fit for purpose. The first time I used it, the serrated cutting strip came off the box, I had to use double sided tape to reattach it. It is so difficult to unroll and when you do manage to tear some off, it doesn't cling for long. I have just thrown about 2/3rds of the roll away as it is impossible to unroll it. Please bring back the one you have been selling for years. I wouldn't give this product any stars but I can't post this review unless I do.

What's the difference?

5 stars

How can so many people be having so many problems with this? It's no different than any other cling film! The packaging is rigid enough and the cutter is 'just fine'!

Awful, avoid

1 stars

Terrible, impossible to get off the roll cleanly. Not fit for purpose

Flimsy packaging

2 stars

The cling film is fine but yet again the packaging is flimsy. The serrated cutting edge is glued with very weak adhesive, the ends of the packaging always come away before the roll is anywhere near finished. Perhaps the buyers should ensure that this sort of product is thoroughly tested through normal household use not just see it demonstrated.

Absolutely useless !!!

1 stars

Who on earth thought that taking the PVC out of cling film was a good idea !!!!??? I have never used such rubbish in all my life - it is not fit for purpose - it won't unroll evenly, you cant cut it properly using the cutter because it all disintegrates - it won't cling properly; for goodness sake, Tesco, there are some things that are never going to be useful to take out of products, trying to be environmentally friendly - and that's PVC - bring it back immediately into cling film plse !!!!!

Good quality

4 stars

I use it for all sorts it's OK.

Awful

1 stars

Awful product. Impossible to pull off the roll, doesn't cut using the serrated cutter. A totally useless product. It may be environmentally friendly because it's Pvc free, but it's not fit for purpose.

Doesn't cling. Doesn't tear easily using the serra

1 stars

Doesn't cling. Doesn't tear easily using the serrated edge. Need an arm like Arnie to unroll it, and when you do the box falls apart. In fact, the box falls apart soon regardless. It's actually amazing how many ways all parts of this product fail to do the job they're designed to. And Tesco won't even stock another brand, so you're stuck with this nonsense. Wish I could give it minus stars.

