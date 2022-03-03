We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Options Vegan Belgian Hot Chocolate Drink 200G

4.8(7)Write a review
£4.50
£2.25/100g

3 tsps (11g) powder in 200ml hot water:

Energy
194kJ
46kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

-

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

-

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1761kJ

Product Description

  • Vegan instant hot chocolate drink with sugars and sweetener
  • A deliciously satisfying hot chocolate drink, perfect for those chocolatey moments that we all love. New Options Vegan has the same great chocolate taste, just made to a 100% plant-based recipe. So, give it a try, sit down, relax and enjoy.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa, Find out more at ra.org.
  • Indulge in some plant based chocolatey bliss
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder^1 23%, Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Belgian Chocolate 10% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass^1, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder^1, Flavouring), Sugar, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Gluten-Free Oat Flour, Refined Coconut Oil, Thickener (Guar Gum), Salt, Emulsifiers (E322, E471), Modified Starch, Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Sweetener (Aspartame), Stabilisers (E340, E340(ii)), Anti-Caking Agents (E551, E341 (iii)), Flavouring (Vanillin), Colour (E160a), 1^Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • Made to a vegan recipe but may contain traces of Milk.

Storage

Best before end: see baseStore in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect mug of Options Vegan:
  • Boil some water and let it cool slightly. Add 3 teaspoons (11g) of Options Vegan into your favourite mug, fill with hot water and stir well. For a creamier drink, try adding a dash of your preferred milk alternative.

Number of uses

Enough for 18 servings per jar

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CONTAINS A SOURCE OF PHENYLALANINE.

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Ovaltine UK,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • Any comments, queries or suggestions?
  • 01264 310770
  • www.optionstreats.co.uk
Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of powderPer serving*% RI**
Energy1761kJ194kJ2
-417kcal46kcal2
Fat10.1g1.1g2
of which saturates6.2g0.7g3
Carbohydrate73.3g8.1g3
of which sugars18.3g2.0g2
Protein8.3g0.9g2
Salt2.2g0.24g4
*11g powder in 200ml water---
**RI = Reference Intake per serving: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
Enough for 18 servings per jar---

Safety information

CONTAINS A SOURCE OF PHENYLALANINE.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Rich and creamy, you won't know it's vegan!

5 stars

This was really good. Didn't add any milk and tasted much, much better than I expected. Rich and creamy taste. Won't be going back to my usual non-vegan one!

Lovely Vegan Hot Chocolate

5 stars

I can't tell you how happy I am to have found this. I haven't had a cup of hot chocolate for many years because of a dairy intolerance and also I am vegan anyway so this is a beautiful little chocolate treasure with not many calories and I am very very happy. It is very sweet but I don't mind that. It stops my sweet craving. Try mixing it with natural dairy free yogurt to make a lovely dessert too.

Tastes just like the original. Fab hot chocolate.

5 stars

Tastes just like the original. Fab hot chocolate.

Love this options hot chocolate been a vegan for w

5 stars

Love this options hot chocolate been a vegan for well over 20 years the best on the market.

Love it!

5 stars

So tasty, my new favourite drink, highly recommended.

Tasty

5 stars

Creamy, tasty, you wouldnt know it was vegan. Highly reccomend this

Too sweet

4 stars

Really good to see a vegan version - but I found it VERY sweet.

