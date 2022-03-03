Options Vegan Belgian Hot Chocolate Drink 200G

Rich and creamy, you won't know it's vegan!
This was really good. Didn't add any milk and tasted much, much better than I expected. Rich and creamy taste. Won't be going back to my usual non-vegan one!
Lovely Vegan Hot Chocolate
I can't tell you how happy I am to have found this. I haven't had a cup of hot chocolate for many years because of a dairy intolerance and also I am vegan anyway so this is a beautiful little chocolate treasure with not many calories and I am very very happy. It is very sweet but I don't mind that. It stops my sweet craving. Try mixing it with natural dairy free yogurt to make a lovely dessert too.
Tastes just like the original. Fab hot chocolate.
Love this options hot chocolate been a vegan for well over 20 years the best on the market.
Love it!
So tasty, my new favourite drink, highly recommended.
Tasty
Creamy, tasty, you wouldnt know it was vegan. Highly reccomend this
Too sweet
Really good to see a vegan version - but I found it VERY sweet.