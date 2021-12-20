Tesco Finest 8 Passion Fruit Cheesecakes 200G

PALM OIL IN EVERYTHING
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1518kJ / 363kcal
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (18%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Whipping Cream (Milk), Orange Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Passion Fruit Purée (4.5%), Soured Cream (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Glucose, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flavouring.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
8 Servings
Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle
200g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheesecake bite (25g)
|Energy
|1518kJ / 363kcal
|379kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|21.2g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|11.5g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|38.4g
|9.6g
|Sugars
|22.5g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.4g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
