We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Finest 8 Passion Fruit Cheesecakes 200G

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest 8 Passion Fruit Cheesecakes 200G
£4.00
£2.00/100g

One cheesecake bite

Energy
379kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.6g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1518kJ / 363kcal

Product Description

  • Baked orange cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with passion fruit glaze and sweet dusting.
  • Treat friends and family to a mini version of their favourite baked cheesecake. The light, fluffy orange batter sits on a buttery digestive biscuit base and is finished with a vibrant, fruity passionfruit glaze.
  • Smooth & Zesty with a buttery biscuit base
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (18%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Whipping Cream (Milk), Orange Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Passion Fruit Purée (4.5%), Soured Cream (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Glucose, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cheesecake bite (25g)
Energy1518kJ / 363kcal379kJ / 91kcal
Fat21.2g5.3g
Saturates11.5g2.9g
Carbohydrate38.4g9.6g
Sugars22.5g5.6g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein4.4g1.1g
Salt0.14g0.04g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Premium & Special Occasion Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

PALM OIL IN EVERYTHING

2 stars

PALM OIL IN EVERYTHING

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here