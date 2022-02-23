Dove Restoring Care Coconut Cacao Bath Salts 900G

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Product Description

  • DOVE RESTORING CARE C/NUT CACAO BATH SALTS 900G
  • Transform your bathing experience to a moment of self-care and pampering with Dove Restoring Care Bath Salts, infused with coconut & cacao scent. Made with pure sea salts and skin-natural moisturisers, this caring formula of bath salts helps to soothe tired and aching muscles while leaving your skin soft, smooth, and delicately fragranced with the indulgent scent of coconut and cacao. Designed to cleanse and relax your body and mind, this bath product makes the perfect addition to any at-home spa day or self-care routine. To indulge your skin and senses, pour at least 2-3 handfuls of bath salts into the stream of warm running water and allow to fully dissolve before carefully stepping in to the bath. Reseal pouch firmly to keep waterproof. Now pamper yourself and unwind in a relaxing bath. Just remember to take care when stepping out of the bath as you will be really relaxed and it may be slippery. Transform your bath routine into an act of beauty with dermatologically tested Dove Restoring Care Bath Salts. Dove has helped young people around the world build self-esteem to reach their full potential. By 2030, we’ll have helped ¼ billion through our educational programmes. Dove does not test on animals and all our skin care products are cruelty-free accredited by PETA.
  • Dove Restoring Care Bath Salts are infused with indulgent coconut & cacao scent to pamper your mind & body and delicately fragrance your skin
  • The caring formula made with pure sea salts helps to soothe tired and aching muscles in a relaxing bath
  • Soak in Dove Bath Salts, made with skin-natural moisturisers, to leave your skin soft and smooth
  • Dove Bath Salts’ caring formula is dermatologically tested and cruelty-free accredited by PETA
  • Simply pour Dove Bath Salts into the stream of warm running bath water to begin your Renewing Care routine
  • To continue your Restoring Care routine, why not try Dove Body Lotion for extra care after your bath?
  • Pack size: 900G

Information

Ingredients

‎Ingredients: Maris Sal, Parfum, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Produce of

Netherlands

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.. Please take care when stepping out of the bath as it may be slippery..

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

900g ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.. Please take care when stepping out of the bath as it may be slippery..

Nice relaxing bath

5 stars

A DOVE Customer

Dove bath salts are amazing Tried for the first time. Simply added to my running bath and gave me a nice relaxing bath before bed and I slept really well after using the product. Comes in a a good pouch which is ideal for storing on the bathroom shelf's.

Dove Bath Salts

5 stars

A DOVE Customer

I have been using these salts for a few weeks and I really love them. They make my baths so much more relaxing and they leave my skin feeling really soft afterwards. I struggle to relax with the busy life I lead and these salts have a great way of helping me relax before bedtime.

It was ok for an aromatic bath, not sure about the Parfum

3 stars

A DOVE Customer

First of all this is a very big and heavy pack of bath salts, which is pleasing since it should last long! I used only one handful of the salts at first to see how it will work. There was a slight scent at first which I thought was the coconut, however there isn't any? The ingredients suggest an added "parfum" which to my mind isn't the best thing for a natural relaxing bath. Nevertheless, the salts are quick to dissolve after a bit of a stir, and I've since enjoyed several aromatic baths.

Smells beautiful

5 stars

A DOVE Customer

I've never tried bath salts before and I'm so glad my first time was with dove. I had just finished a hards days and I had these waiting for me at home, my husband had made me a nice relaxing bath with coconut & cacao scent bath salts. They smelt absolutely amazing, my skin was so soft when I got out and the scent on my skin lasted for hours. I have and will recommend the bath salts to anybody who will listen. I cant wait to try the rest of the collection now. 10/10 it just smells amazing

Dove Bath Salts

4 stars

A DOVE Customer

I have been looking for bath salts for some time as I have recently had a newborn baby and wanted something to relax me during some "me" time! These are great. I love the coconut smell. The feeling of my skin after the bath is so silky. I feel very relaxed and rejuvenated after using these.

Lovely

5 stars

A DOVE Customer

I got these bath salts to try and was not disappointed as they made my skin super soft and smell lovely, I will buy them.in again and even will give them as gifts , I cant wait to try the other scents

Relaxing salts

5 stars

A DOVE Customer

Bath salts smells amazing in a nice hot running bath. The salts help sooth the muscles and tiredness you have . The soak relives the mind and your relaxed.The salts leaves skin moisturised.This was a great pamper session.

absolutely amazing

5 stars

A DOVE Customer

these bath salts not only smell amazing but they also make your skin feel amazing afterwards. I've always stuck to one brand of bath salts but I have now converted over to these I've never felt more relaxed

Saturday Night Treat

5 stars

A DOVE Customer

I had a baby 4 months ago and didn't have me time ever since. Now I have babt routine in place I manage to squeeze in me time which contains bath on Saturdays. I use dove salts, they make my skin so soft and makes bath time very relaxing. Coconut smell is just divine and lasts forever. Highly recommend.

