Dove Restoring Care Coconut Cacao Bath Salts 900G

Nice relaxing bath
A DOVE Customer
Dove bath salts are amazing Tried for the first time. Simply added to my running bath and gave me a nice relaxing bath before bed and I slept really well after using the product. Comes in a a good pouch which is ideal for storing on the bathroom shelf's.
Dove Bath Salts
A DOVE Customer
I have been using these salts for a few weeks and I really love them. They make my baths so much more relaxing and they leave my skin feeling really soft afterwards. I struggle to relax with the busy life I lead and these salts have a great way of helping me relax before bedtime.
It was ok for an aromatic bath, not sure about the Parfum
A DOVE Customer
First of all this is a very big and heavy pack of bath salts, which is pleasing since it should last long! I used only one handful of the salts at first to see how it will work. There was a slight scent at first which I thought was the coconut, however there isn't any? The ingredients suggest an added "parfum" which to my mind isn't the best thing for a natural relaxing bath. Nevertheless, the salts are quick to dissolve after a bit of a stir, and I've since enjoyed several aromatic baths.
Smells beautiful
A DOVE Customer
I've never tried bath salts before and I'm so glad my first time was with dove. I had just finished a hards days and I had these waiting for me at home, my husband had made me a nice relaxing bath with coconut & cacao scent bath salts. They smelt absolutely amazing, my skin was so soft when I got out and the scent on my skin lasted for hours. I have and will recommend the bath salts to anybody who will listen. I cant wait to try the rest of the collection now. 10/10 it just smells amazing
Dove Bath Salts
A DOVE Customer
I have been looking for bath salts for some time as I have recently had a newborn baby and wanted something to relax me during some "me" time! These are great. I love the coconut smell. The feeling of my skin after the bath is so silky. I feel very relaxed and rejuvenated after using these.
Lovely
A DOVE Customer
I got these bath salts to try and was not disappointed as they made my skin super soft and smell lovely, I will buy them.in again and even will give them as gifts , I cant wait to try the other scents
Relaxing salts
A DOVE Customer
Bath salts smells amazing in a nice hot running bath. The salts help sooth the muscles and tiredness you have . The soak relives the mind and your relaxed.The salts leaves skin moisturised.This was a great pamper session.
absolutely amazing
A DOVE Customer
these bath salts not only smell amazing but they also make your skin feel amazing afterwards. I've always stuck to one brand of bath salts but I have now converted over to these I've never felt more relaxed
Saturday Night Treat
A DOVE Customer
I had a baby 4 months ago and didn't have me time ever since. Now I have babt routine in place I manage to squeeze in me time which contains bath on Saturdays. I use dove salts, they make my skin so soft and makes bath time very relaxing. Coconut smell is just divine and lasts forever. Highly recommend.