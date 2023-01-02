We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Naked Rainbow Machine Smoothie Drink 300Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Naked Rainbow Machine Smoothie Drink 300Ml
£2.60
£0.87/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains:

Energy
246kJ
58kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 164kJ

Product Description

  • Apple, Banana, Kiwi, Blackberry, Mango & Blueberry Fruit & Veg Juice Drink Partially from Concentrate with Added Vitamins.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • - 300ml bottle of Naked Rainbow Machine Smoothie
  • - A rainbow blend of apple, banana, kiwi, blackberry, mango and blueberry
  • - Boosted with vitamins C, B1, B2, B6 and E
  • - Contains only natural flavourings and naturally occurring sugars from juice
  • - Keep Naked Smoothies refrigerated, shake well before serving and consume within 5 days of opening
  • - This bottle contains 2 servings
  • - All of our bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic and can be widely recycled
  • At Naked, we are dedicated to creating the best tasting smoothies around. We want to crush even more good stuff into each of our signature blends. We're proud of every single ingredient that we source - yes, even you parsley! Discover the full range of Naked juices and smoothies for delicious refreshment at any time of the day.
  • This Product Has Been Pasteurized
  • Pack size: 300ML
  • Vitamin B1 (thiamin) contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate (55%), Water, Banana Puree (8%), Kiwi Puree (7%), Blackberry Puree (7%), Mango Puree (5%), Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Blueberry Puree (3%), Elderberry Juice, Natural Flavourings, Vitamins C, E, B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin

Storage

Best before: See cap or bottlePerishable Keep Refrigerated Consume within 5 days after opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Well!
  • Separation is Natural

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Naked Juice,
  • PO Box 9855,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9GF.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Return to

  • Talk Fruity to Us
  • www.nakedjuice.co.uk
  • You can give us a call.
  • UK: 0800 7833 851
  • Or you can write to us:
  • Naked Juice,
  • PO Box 9855,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9GF.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml150ml (%*)
Energy164kJ246kJ
-(39 kcal)(58 kcal) (3%*)
Fat0g0g (0%*)
of which saturates0g0g (0%*)
Carbohydrate9.2g14g
of which sugars**8.6g13g (14%*)
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein0.2g0.3g
Salt0g0g (0%*)
Vitamin C26mg (33%*)39mg (49%*)
Vitamin E4.9mg (41%*)7.4mg (62%*)
Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)0.28mg (26%*)0.42mg (38%*)
Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)0.40mg (29%*)0.60mg (43%*)
Vitamin B60.37mg (26%*)0.55mg (39%*)
This pack contains 2 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice--
View all Juice & Smoothies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Smoothie

5 stars

Very nice smoothie reasonably priced and was the equivalent of a light meal Lots off natural fruit not too sweet

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here