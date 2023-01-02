Naked Rainbow Machine Smoothie Drink 300Ml

Smoothie
Very nice smoothie reasonably priced and was the equivalent of a light meal Lots off natural fruit not too sweet
low
low
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 164kJ
Apple Juice from Concentrate (55%), Water, Banana Puree (8%), Kiwi Puree (7%), Blackberry Puree (7%), Mango Puree (5%), Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Blueberry Puree (3%), Elderberry Juice, Natural Flavourings, Vitamins C, E, B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin
Best before: See cap or bottlePerishable Keep Refrigerated Consume within 5 days after opening.
This pack contains 2 servings
300ml ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml (%*)
|Energy
|164kJ
|246kJ
|-
|(39 kcal)
|(58 kcal) (3%*)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|14g
|of which sugars**
|8.6g
|13g (14%*)
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Vitamin C
|26mg (33%*)
|39mg (49%*)
|Vitamin E
|4.9mg (41%*)
|7.4mg (62%*)
|Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
|0.28mg (26%*)
|0.42mg (38%*)
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.40mg (29%*)
|0.60mg (43%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.37mg (26%*)
|0.55mg (39%*)
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Very nice smoothie reasonably priced and was the equivalent of a light meal Lots off natural fruit not too sweet