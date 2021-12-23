We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Crumble Topped Mince Pies 4 Pack

4.1(11)Write a review
Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Crumble Topped Mince Pies 4 Pack
£3.00
£0.75/each

One mince pie

Energy
1300kJ
309kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
10.4g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
27.1g

high

30%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

medium

5%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • 4 All butter festive spiced crumble base with a mincemeat filling and salted caramel filling and topped with an all butter crumble.
  • BUTTERY & LAVISH with Festive Spice All butter spiced, crumbly pastry with a layer of fruity, sweet mincemeat, covered with a soft salted caramel sauce. Topped with an all butter crumble and a fine dusting of sweet snow.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Mincemeat filling (28%) [Sultanas, Apple Purée, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Currants, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Raisins, Palm Oil, Orange Peel, Mixed Spices, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Black Treacle, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Peel, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cottonseed Oil, Lemon Oil], Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Caramel Flavoured Filling (5%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Thickener (Acetylated Distarch Adipate), Flavouring, Salt, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Gelling Agents (Gellan Gum, Sodium Alginate), Acid (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Emulsifier (Polysorbate 80), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Chloride), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Butter (Milk) (5%), Dextrose, Mixed Spices, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Lemon Peel, Wheat Starch, Palm Fat, Pasteurised Egg, Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Propionate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Modified Potato Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 6 - 7 mins Can be eaten warm or cold. Remove all packaging. Place pies on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
View all Finest Christmas Desserts & Bakes

11 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Unpleasant

1 stars

These are disgusting. Overly thick base with so much spice in, it not only overpowered any salted caramel flavour from the scant filling but it made my mouth tingle.

A real festive treat!

5 stars

Oh my goodness, these are DELICIOUS!! Nothing like a traditional mince pie, but so tasty. Can't wait to try them warm with a dollop of thick cream....

Yum!

5 stars

Simply scrumptious!

Not recommended

1 stars

Absolutely yuck yuck and yuck. Sickeningly sweet, lack of fruit, like eating putty and nothing like a mince pie. I was embarrassed to be offering it to friends( who also found it ghastly). Sorry!

Best Mince Pies

5 stars

These are so good! I open the box intending to have just one and unfortunately doesn’t happen. Tesco Finest range definitely the best mince pies out there.

Lovely crumble top with moist filling and salted c

5 stars

Lovely crumble top with moist filling and salted caramel not too sweet. Our new favorite.

Wish the palm oil wasn’t an ingredient

3 stars

Palm oil again, but not needed. This matters.

Best pies of the decade!

5 stars

Divine! The Lebkuchen crust is so flavoursome, the crumble is a great touch, no trace of salted caramel anywhere but I don't care! Best pies of the decade!

A new favourite!

5 stars

Loved them!

Gorgeous!

5 stars

Really gorgeous flavour. Crumbly luxurious flavour.

