Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Crumble Topped Mince Pies 4 Pack

Unpleasant
These are disgusting. Overly thick base with so much spice in, it not only overpowered any salted caramel flavour from the scant filling but it made my mouth tingle.
A real festive treat!
Oh my goodness, these are DELICIOUS!! Nothing like a traditional mince pie, but so tasty. Can't wait to try them warm with a dollop of thick cream....
Yum!
Simply scrumptious!
Not recommended
Absolutely yuck yuck and yuck. Sickeningly sweet, lack of fruit, like eating putty and nothing like a mince pie. I was embarrassed to be offering it to friends( who also found it ghastly). Sorry!
Best Mince Pies
These are so good! I open the box intending to have just one and unfortunately doesn’t happen. Tesco Finest range definitely the best mince pies out there.
Lovely crumble top with moist filling and salted caramel not too sweet. Our new favorite.
Wish the palm oil wasn’t an ingredient
Palm oil again, but not needed. This matters.
Best pies of the decade!
Divine! The Lebkuchen crust is so flavoursome, the crumble is a great touch, no trace of salted caramel anywhere but I don't care! Best pies of the decade!
A new favourite!
Loved them!
Gorgeous!
Really gorgeous flavour. Crumbly luxurious flavour.