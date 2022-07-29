We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dolmio 7 Vegetable Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce 350G

image 1 of Dolmio 7 Vegetable Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce 350G
£2.00
£5.72/kg

Per portion (175g)

Energy
550kJ
131kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.1g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.1g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 314kJ 75kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato sauce with basil and vegetables.
  • For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
  • It's important to eat a varied and balanced diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
  • Dolmio 7 vegetables Sun-Ripened Tomato & Basil pasta sauce helps you create a tasty tomato pasta dish. Starting from a base of well known and loved classic Italian dishes, we have packed each jar full of tasty, nutritious vegetables. It's made with ingredients that are packed with flavour, but with the added benefit that each and every serving has 2 of our 5 daily portions of fruit and veg.
  • This Dolmio 7 vegetables Sun-Ripened Tomato & Basil pasta sauce contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and helps you create a delicious, wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
  • At Dolmio we are passionate about food and the importance of meals shared with family and friends.
  • Dolmio takes the drama out of dinner time by making your favourite Italian meal even easier and quicker to create. We select only the finest quality ingredients for all our pasta sauce products to provide the best taste and quality.
  • Delicious - this pasta sauces is packed with flavour and contains 7 vegetables: tomatoes, red pepper, carrot, leeks, green pepper, courgette & onion.
  • Convenient - perfect for a quick Italian meal for 2
  • This 7 vegetables pasta sauce is suitable for vegetarians
  • Nutritious with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • One Dolmio 7 vegetables pasta sauce serving contains 2 of your 5 a day
  • Pack size: 350G
  • Potassium helps to maintain normal blood pressure
  • Source of potassium

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (58%), Tomato Paste (14%), Carrot (5.0%), Onion (5.0%), Sunflower Oil, Courgette (3.0%), Leek (3.0%), Green Pepper (2.0%), Red Pepper (2.0%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Roasted Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Herb, Spice

Storage

After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • The perfect partner for pasta!
  • Simmer gently on the hob until the sauce is warmed through, then add to your favourite hot cooked pasta, stir through and enjoy.
  • We recommend 100g of cooked pasta per person.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.dolmio.com
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.dolmio.ie

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (175g) (%*)
Energy314kJ 75kcal550kJ (7%) 131kcal (7%)
Fat4.2g7.4g (11%)
of which saturates0.5g0.9g (5%)
Carbohydrate7.1g12g (5%)
of which sugars4.6g8.1g (9%)
Fibre1.6g2.8g
Protein1.4g2.5g (5%)
Salt0.63g1.1g (18%)
Potassium301mg526.8mg (26%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious

5 stars

Added a tin of tomatoes to this, to make it stretch, for a pasta dish for children and adults. We all loved it. Children cleared their plates in record time. Adults also enjoyed it. Hidden veg made it a good healthy choice.

