Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Strawberry &Apple 350G

2(2)Write a review
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1532kJ

Product Description

  • Apple (7%), Carrot (2%) and Strawberry (2%), Flavoured Multigrain Cereal Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars.
  • Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Strawberry & Apple cereal are so much fun in your bowl and even more delicious made up of sweetened rice, wholegrain oat & maize cereal shapes.
  • Make breakfast Snap, Crackle, and Pop with Kellogg's Multigrain Shapes Strawberry and Apple cereal. Delicious strawberry and apple are fused with the Rice Krispies Shapes you know and love No matter how you enjoy them, a Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes breakfast is bound to be enjoyable. The Rice Krispies cereal range are a source of vitamin D too; helping you to maintain healthy bones.
  • Rice Krispies and Rice Krispies Multi-grain Shapes contains ≥15% RI vitamin D which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.
  • TM, ®, © 2021 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Strawberry & Apple cereal contains no added sugar
  • Discover your inner baker with creative Rice Krispies recipes
  • Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Strawberry and Apple cereal contains no artificial colours or flavours
  • Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Strawberry & Apple Cereal is high in fibre
  • Pack size: 350G
  • No Added Sugar
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Flours (82%) (Rice, Oat, Wholewheat, Maize), Corn Fibre, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Apple, Carrot, Strawberry, Blackcurrant, Radish), Freeze Dried Fruit and Vegetable Powders (Strawberry, Apple, Carrot), Flavourings, Salt, Soy Protein Isolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Nuts, Milk. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy1532kJ450kJ
-363kcal109kcal5%
Fat2.8g0.8g1%
of which saturates0.6g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate68g20g8%
of which sugars7.8g2.3g3%
Fibre16g4.8g
Protein8.5g2.6g5%
Salt0.15g0.05g1%
Phosphorus182mg26%54.6mg8%
Magnesium60mg16%18mg5%
Minerals:----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Awful

1 stars

Tastes absolutely terrible. tastes like bland strawberries and apples that have gone bad

Not for me!! very strong taste, and very sweet.

3 stars

Not for me!! very strong taste, and very sweet.

