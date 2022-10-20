Head & Shoulders Dermax Pro Soothing Hair Conditioner 200ml

Did you know our balancing hair conditioner can help enhance your protection from dryness and flakes? Head & Shoulders DERMAXPRO anti dandruff shampoo & conditioner work together to promote the ultimate hair and scalp hydration. This scalp & hair conditioner is powered by a clinically proven active ingredient: piroctone olamine. The result? Nourished scalp & hair for nourished free flowing, flake free lengths (visible flakes, with regular use).

Mosturising scalp & hair conditioner Provides the ultimate hydration for hair & scalp. Use with DERMAXPRO shampoo for best results Nourishes dry hair & scalp for free flowing, flake free lengths (visible flakes, with regular use) Powered by a clinically proven active ingredient: piroctone olamine Infused with skin care ingredients: active aloe, vitamin E & cactus extract Massage the conditioner into your hair and scalp, letting the moisturising formula work for a few minutes before rinsing

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Menthol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Polysorbate 20, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Propylene Glycol, Opuntia Ficus-Indica Flower Extract, Bambusa Vulgaris Leaf/Stem Extract

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage