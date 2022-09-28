Tesco Finest Potato Topped Chicken & Bacon Pie 700G

brilliant
This was excellent and a change from pastry top. PLEASE BRING IT BACK.
very nice easy meal for 2
very nice tasty meal very nice flavour good value
Tasty
Good quality and good taste To improve would suggest slightly thicker sauce
Too salty
It went in the bin. Far too salty
Really good quality and a big size for the money,
Really good quality and a big size for the money, but most importantly the taste was amazing.
It was very tasty and a very large amount
It was very tasty and a very large amount
Scrumptious
Absolutely lovely. Will defeat buy it again. Used it as a main meal for the two of us. Very generous portion.
Good but could be Excellent
Nice amount of chicken and bacon, altogether a very well balanced ready meal. All I ask is please keep the consistency of the meat in the pie. If anything I would have less mash, maybe a little cheese and a bit more seasoning, it would then be a 5 star dish.
It was a good Friday night meal plenty for two peo
It was a good Friday night meal plenty for two people
This Finest Meal had a truly miserable taste.
We were sent this as a substitute item as part of a meal deal. To be honest the meal had a miserable taste and we only continued to eat it because we were hungry.