Tesco Finest Potato Topped Chicken & Bacon Pie 700G

3.6(16)Write a review
Finest Dinner for Two - Main

£6.00
£0.86/100g

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1870kJ
447kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
22.3g

high

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.4g

high

47%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.0g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
2.00g

high

33%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 588kJ / 141kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken in a cheese sauce with smoked bacon topped with mashed potato and herb crumb.
  • This dish has all the rich, creamy, savoury flavours a good pie needs. To make the sauce, we simmer white wine with Dijon mustard, fragrant rosemary and chicken stock. A splash of single cream gives a lovely silky texture, while the bacon adds a hint of salt.
  • Tender chicken in a creamy cheese sauce with bacon, topped with a herb crumb
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Salt, Sea Salt, White Pepper], Chicken Thigh (30%), Single Cream (Milk), Whole (Milk), Onion, Smoked Bacon (2.5%) [Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Medium Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Wine, Cornflour, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Black Mustard Seed, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rosemary, Concentrated Onion Juice, Bay Leaf, Yeast, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 35-40 mins Stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 1 hr-1hr 5 mins Stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (318g**)
Energy588kJ / 141kcal1870kJ / 447kcal
Fat7.0g22.3g
Saturates3.0g9.4g
Carbohydrate9.8g31.2g
Sugars1.9g6.0g
Fibre1.1g3.6g
Protein9.0g28.7g
Salt0.63g2.00g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 700g typically weighs 635g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

16 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

brilliant

5 stars

This was excellent and a change from pastry top. PLEASE BRING IT BACK.

very nice easy meal for 2

4 stars

very nice tasty meal very nice flavour good value

Tasty

4 stars

Good quality and good taste To improve would suggest slightly thicker sauce

Too salty

1 stars

It went in the bin. Far too salty

Really good quality and a big size for the money,

5 stars

Really good quality and a big size for the money, but most importantly the taste was amazing.

It was very tasty and a very large amount

5 stars

It was very tasty and a very large amount

Scrumptious

5 stars

Absolutely lovely. Will defeat buy it again. Used it as a main meal for the two of us. Very generous portion.

Good but could be Excellent

4 stars

Nice amount of chicken and bacon, altogether a very well balanced ready meal. All I ask is please keep the consistency of the meat in the pie. If anything I would have less mash, maybe a little cheese and a bit more seasoning, it would then be a 5 star dish.

It was a good Friday night meal plenty for two peo

5 stars

It was a good Friday night meal plenty for two people

This Finest Meal had a truly miserable taste.

1 stars

We were sent this as a substitute item as part of a meal deal. To be honest the meal had a miserable taste and we only continued to eat it because we were hungry.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

