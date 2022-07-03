Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Samosa 4 Pack 96G

Absolutely delicious
Great Taste. 5 *****
Great taste..I LOVE them..............
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1180kJ / 282kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Thigh (19%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Honey, Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Chilli Flakes, Salt, Maize Flour, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Dextrose, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill, Wheat Starch.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 10 mins Place samosas on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Made using British chicken.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
96g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 samosas (44g**)
|Energy
|1180kJ / 282kcal
|519kJ / 124kcal
|Fat
|12.2g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|31.9g
|14.0g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.2g
|Protein
|9.6g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.31g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 96g typically weighs 88g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
