Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Samosa 4 Pack 96G

5(2)

£ 2.60
£27.09/kg

2 samosas

Energy
519kJ
124kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1180kJ / 282kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Samosas filled with chicken, onion, tomato and spices wrapped in pastry, topped with chilli flakes.
  • A delicate blend of garam masala, fenugreek, turmeric and ginger gives a spicy warmth, balanced by a touch of blossom honey. Encased in turmeric pastry, each samosa is hand folded and expertly cooked for the perfect crisp texture, then lightly garnished with a sprinkle of chilli flakes. Ideal for sharing with friends and family, our Tesco Finest Indian range is inspired by the diverse and vibrant culture of India, famous for rich flavour and delicate spice mixes.
  • Crisp, hand folded samosas filled with tender British chicken and fragrant Indian inspired spices, finished with a sprinkle of chilli flakes.
  • Pack size: 96G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Thigh (19%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Honey, Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Chilli Flakes, Salt, Maize Flour, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Dextrose, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 10 mins Place samosas on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

96g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 samosas (44g**)
Energy1180kJ / 282kcal519kJ / 124kcal
Fat12.2g5.4g
Saturates3.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate31.9g14.0g
Sugars3.7g1.6g
Fibre2.7g1.2g
Protein9.6g4.2g
Salt0.70g0.31g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 96g typically weighs 88g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious

Great Taste. 5 *****

5 stars

Great taste..I LOVE them..............

