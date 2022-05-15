The Tofoo Co. Organic Scrambled Tofu 200G

Avoid.
This is extremely bad. The texture is really disappointing and taste is sour. It doesn't have eggy notes. Tofoo products have been a hit and miss recently. You are better off buying cauldron block, adding some kala namak and curcumin yellow food colouring - tastes much better, and the texture is fanstastic. Cauldron tofu works best.
Would recommend!!
Not exactly a Scrambled Egg replacement but it’s not trying to be. I think it tastes great! Still definitely goes with a Vegan cooked breakfast. I have it on a breakfast muffin with wilted spinach and tomato sauce with a side of rocket salad and cooked cherry tomatoes with balsamic glaze.. tastes lovely.
Tasteless
Pretty awful and tasteless. Bought 3 of them, but unfortunately, they all went in the bin.
Very nice and tasty.
