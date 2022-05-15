We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Tofoo Co. Organic Scrambled Tofu 200G

3.2(4)Write a review
The Tofoo Co. Organic Scrambled Tofu 200G
£ 2.85
£14.25/kg

Each 100g serving (as sold) provides:

Energy
508kJ
121kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 508kJ

Product Description

  • Organic handmade tofu scrambled with seasoning and ready for anything.
  • Too good to be 'fu
  • Tihs is a typo.
  • So as this. But Tofoo definitely isn't. It's spelt differently because it's not like other tofu.
  • Handmade in Yorkshire with natural ingredients to a traditional Japanese recipe, it's pre-pressed and ready for anything.
  • Anyone can join the tofu revolution. Tofoo for all!
  • How doo you Tofoo?
  • If this was a cryptic crossword, the clue would be 'futo' and because you're a right clever-clogs, you'd know the answer is scrambled tofu.
  • Little pieces of Pre-scrambled Tofoo, seasoned to Perfection and ready to go.
  • Enjoy yours on sourdough toast, mixed with mayo in a sandwich or go super fancy pants on a bagel with wilted greens.
  • The best things in life are scrambled. Plant-based, organic and handmade! Perfectly seasoned, beautiful in a bagel or fantastic on a fry-up!
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non EU Agriculture
  • Soil Association Organic - Non UK Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Tofu with Taste
  • Our bean guarantee
  • Sustainable
  • GM free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Tofu* (82%) (Water, Soya Beans*, Nigari), Soya Milk* (Water, Soya Beans*), Nutritional Yeast*, Sea Salt, Paprika*, Garlic Powder*, Turmeric*, Onion Powder*, *Denotes Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by see side of packKeep refrigerated below 5ºC. Once opened place in an airtight container, use within 72hrs. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: High heat/4-6 mins
Heat 1 tsp of oil in a frying pan and cook on a high heat for 4-6 mins, turning frequently. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot prior to serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Do Tofoo
  • This Tofoo is all scrambled ready for action. Delicious hot on toast or cold with mayo. Just cut along the length of the pack and squeeze!
  • Mix with mayo
  • To Mix: Just mix with 1 tbsp mayo per half pack of scramble/2 tbsp per full pack for the perfect sandwich filling.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
  • Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.
  • The Tofoo Co. (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • 5th Floor,
  • Beaux Lane House,
  • Mercer Street Lower,

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Serving Approx 100g
Energy508kJ508kJ
-121kcal121kcal
Fat6.1g6.1g
- of which saturates1.0g1.0g
Carbohydrate2.4g2.4g
- of which sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre1.3g1.3g
Protein13.6g13.6g
Salt0.45g0.45g
Pack contains 2 servings--
View all Tofu & Tempeh

Avoid.

1 stars

This is extremely bad. The texture is really disappointing and taste is sour. It doesn't have eggy notes. Tofoo products have been a hit and miss recently. You are better off buying cauldron block, adding some kala namak and curcumin yellow food colouring - tastes much better, and the texture is fanstastic. Cauldron tofu works best.

Would recommend!!

5 stars

Not exactly a Scrambled Egg replacement but it’s not trying to be. I think it tastes great! Still definitely goes with a Vegan cooked breakfast. I have it on a breakfast muffin with wilted spinach and tomato sauce with a side of rocket salad and cooked cherry tomatoes with balsamic glaze.. tastes lovely.

Tasteless

2 stars

Pretty awful and tasteless. Bought 3 of them, but unfortunately, they all went in the bin.

Very nice and tasty.

5 stars

Very nice and tasty.

