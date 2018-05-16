We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mallow & Marsh Raspberry Marshmallow Coat Dark Chocolate 100G

£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Raspberry Flavoured Marshmallows Coated in 70 Dark Chocolate
  • Marshmallow, but not as you know it
  • 138 calories per serving
  • 1655kJ / 393kcal per 100g
  • Watch out, we're squish-able
  • These are tear-ibly delicious
  • Absolutely no palm oil
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate (40%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Raspberry Powder (2.1%), Beef Gelatine, Humectant Glycerol, Cornflour, Salt, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 71% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for customers with an allergy to Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Egg or Milk due to manufacturing processes. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store your marshmallows in cool, dry conditions.Eat within 3 days of opening. For Best Before see bottom right of pack.

Number of uses

Approximately 3 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Mallow & Marsh Ltd,
  • Luton,
  • LU2 8PF.

Return to

  • Mallow & Marsh Ltd,
  • Luton,
  • LU2 8PF.
  • Tel +44 (0) 203 745 5023
  • Do you love how we whisk our marshmallow? Tell us all about it at info@mallowandmarsh.com or @mallowandmarsh or visit us at www.mallowandmarsh.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g serving
Energy 1655kJ/393kcal579kJ/138kcal
Fat 15.5g5.4g
of which saturates 9.2g3.2g
Carbohydrate 57g20g
of which sugars 48.5g17g
Protein 5.2g1.8g
Salt 0.15g0.05g
Approximately 3 servings per pack--
