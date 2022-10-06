We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Mushroom Stroganoff & Rice 400G

3.2(12)Write a review
Tesco Mushroom Stroganoff & Rice 400G
£3.00
£7.50/kg

Each pack

Energy
1831kJ
436kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
13.6g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.6g

high

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.62g

medium

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 458kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Long grain and wild rice with mushrooms in a cream sauce.
  • Mushroom packed creamy sauce made with paprika, mustard and parsley, and finished with a dash of brandy. Paired with a mix of wild and long grain rice. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • Mushrooms cooked in a creamy sauce made with paprika and brandy
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice, Mushroom, Water, Onion, Cooked Wild Rice, Double Cream (Milk) (4%), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Brandy (1%), Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika, Tomato Purée, Mustard Seed, Parsley, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Leek, Ground Black Pepper, Carrot, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5 mins/4 mins 30 secs
Remove sleeve and pierce film, microwave for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W/900W). Peel back film lid, add 1 tbsp water to the
rice. Stir and recover, microwave for further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy458kJ / 109kcal1831kJ / 436kcal
Fat3.4g13.6g
Saturates1.9g7.6g
Carbohydrate16.0g63.8g
Sugars0.7g2.9g
Fibre1.8g7.2g
Protein2.7g10.9g
Salt0.41g1.62g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
View all British Classics Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good quick and tasty

4 stars

As always good quality

Absolutely delicious. Now a firm favourite.

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Now a firm favourite.

Nice

4 stars

This is very nice, lots of mushrooms and a good ratio of sauce to rice but it needs more flavour as it's a bit bland which is why I only gave it 4 stars out of 5. Saying that it's a lovely quick meal and not too many calories so I will continue to purchase.

Love it

5 stars

This meal is great , just the right amount of stroganoff to rice and taste divine

Hunt the mushrooms!

2 stars

Have been buying this on a regular basis for several months. It was a good meal but the last one had hardly any mushrooms, much less rice and loads of sauce with not much to eat with it. Come on Tesco, get it together!

wet - very wet

2 stars

It tasted ok, if a bit bland, but it was so wet it was like soup and rice - not really a meal, maybe a better type of mushroom dark and tasty, would have helped- and some substance to the whole thing, not for me.

Mushroom Stroganoff - without the mushrooms

1 stars

The taste is fine but there are very few mushrooms in it. It is mostly sauce. I was looking for some quick meals, to have from time to time, and sadly this was a let down unless you then add your own mushrooms to bulk it out.

The old recipe tasted much better without the garl

1 stars

The old recipe tasted much better without the garlic purée. I won’t be buying this again .

Flavoursome

5 stars

Excellent flavour and perfect balance of rice and stroganoff

Tasty but not so keen on the rice

4 stars

Tasty but not so keen on the rice

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here