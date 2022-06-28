We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogs Cereal Wheats Apricot 500G

3.9(108)Write a review
£ 1.80
£0.36/100g

45g

Energy
709kJ
167kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

0.3%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1575kJ

Product Description

  • Shredded Wholewheat with an Apricot Flavoured Filling.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Kellogg's Apricot Wheats breakfast cereal provides apricot sandwiched in between layers of wholegrain wheat to give your breakfast that well-known crispy and crunchy texture loved by many
  • Support your heart health with Kellogg's Apricot Wheats breakfast cereal, low in salt and saturated fat*
  • *Kellogg's Wheats Apricot Cereal is low in saturated fat and low in sodium. Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure
  • New Flavours
  • Kellogg's Apricot Wheats
  • Kellogg's Blueberry Wheats
  • Kellogg's Plain Wheats
  • Start Your Day with A Delicious and Healthy Breakfast
  • Kellogg's Frosted Wheats
  • Kellogg's Raisin Wheats
  • Kellogg's Choco Wheats
  • TM, ®, C 2021 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Kellogg's Apricot Wheats breakfast cereal is a high fibre breakfast cereal
  • Kellogg's Apricot Wheats breakfast cereal is made with 100% wholegrain wheat
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure
  • Saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • High in Fibre
  • Low in salt and saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Wholewheat (74%), Apricot Flavoured Filling (Apricot Puree (10%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant {Glycerol}, Acidity Regulator {Citric Acid}, Gelling Agent {Pectin}, Natural Flavouring)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Kellogg's, Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
  • Three,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/45g%RI*
Energy1575kJ709kJ
-372kcal167kcal8%
Fat1.3g0.6g1%
of which saturates0.3g0.1g1%
Carbohydrate77g35g13%
of which sugars12g5.4g6%
Fibre8.8g4.0g
Protein8.7g3.9g8%
Salt0.04g0.02g0.3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

108 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

It's the only thing l now eat for breakfast! Utte

5 stars

It's the only thing l now eat for breakfast! Utterly delicious, and containing my favourite fruit, apricots. This with skimmed milk or semi-skimmed, sets me up for the day. That and my cup of Tesco Gold coffee suits me perfectly.

Disappointing, Kelloggs can do better

2 stars

Bought Kelloggs blueberry and apricot wheats as Tesco & other supermarkets stopped stocking their own brand versions. These are an inferior version. The apricot ones are bland and almost burnt-tasting, and the blueberry ones taste like synthetic flavouring. They’re also very dry with very little filling. My daughter loved the old versions of wheats but won’t touch these. I will finish the boxes I bought but won’t buy any more. I gave 2 stars rather than 1 as they are fairly cheap but I guess you get what you pay for. I’m surprised they average 4/5 on reviews for such a disappointing product. Please bring back the own brands!

I bought these as I couldn't get Tesco's own. The

1 stars

I bought these as I couldn't get Tesco's own. There was no comparison - Tesco's had a lovely filling which was sadly lacking in these. Won't buy again.

Not nearly as good as before

1 stars

My children really enjoyed the previous version of this and it was their favourite breakfast - but this new version has less taste and is not nearly so enjoyable

Tasty and healthy

4 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I am not very keen on wheat flavour but this cereal is a game changer for me. I really liked the taste of it. The cereal does make feel full for a longer period of time. I do not have a bitter aftertaste and it makes me feel even better as I know I am starting my day with a healthy breakfast.

Tastes good

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I love these even with pr with out milk these are a great snack. They taste amazing and are a must have items in my kitchen! My new go to! Really impressed with the tasting and the crunch very nice combo

Bring back your own brand. If was far superior.

2 stars

Tastes like Shredded Wheat without the filling. If I had wanted Shredded Wheat, I would have bought it. Please bring back your own brand product. It was far superior.

Poor substitute

1 stars

It is very obvious that the only good reviews are from Kellogs. I have thrown my packet away, they were tasteless and very little filling. None of the family like them. I now get own brand apricot wheats from other supermarkets

Poor substitute for the Tesco own-brand version

1 stars

Got these after noticing the Tesco own brand ones are no longer available, thinking Kellogs would be comparable or better. However, this Kellogs version is very poor quality. Hardly any apricot, with hard and tasteless wheats. Please bring back the own-brand version. Not sure Tesco should bother integrating comments from Kellogs own website, as they appear to be giving much higher ratings, with descriptions strangely unrelated to the product I have just tasted! Will not be purchasing this product again.

Not as nice as Tesco's own

2 stars

Not as nice as Tesco's own

