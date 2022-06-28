Kellogs Cereal Wheats Apricot 500G

It's the only thing l now eat for breakfast! Utte
It's the only thing l now eat for breakfast! Utterly delicious, and containing my favourite fruit, apricots. This with skimmed milk or semi-skimmed, sets me up for the day. That and my cup of Tesco Gold coffee suits me perfectly.
Disappointing, Kelloggs can do better
Bought Kelloggs blueberry and apricot wheats as Tesco & other supermarkets stopped stocking their own brand versions. These are an inferior version. The apricot ones are bland and almost burnt-tasting, and the blueberry ones taste like synthetic flavouring. They’re also very dry with very little filling. My daughter loved the old versions of wheats but won’t touch these. I will finish the boxes I bought but won’t buy any more. I gave 2 stars rather than 1 as they are fairly cheap but I guess you get what you pay for. I’m surprised they average 4/5 on reviews for such a disappointing product. Please bring back the own brands!
I bought these as I couldn't get Tesco's own. There was no comparison - Tesco's had a lovely filling which was sadly lacking in these. Won't buy again.
Not nearly as good as before
My children really enjoyed the previous version of this and it was their favourite breakfast - but this new version has less taste and is not nearly so enjoyable
Tasty and healthy
I am not very keen on wheat flavour but this cereal is a game changer for me. I really liked the taste of it. The cereal does make feel full for a longer period of time. I do not have a bitter aftertaste and it makes me feel even better as I know I am starting my day with a healthy breakfast.
Tastes good
I love these even with pr with out milk these are a great snack. They taste amazing and are a must have items in my kitchen! My new go to! Really impressed with the tasting and the crunch very nice combo
Bring back your own brand. If was far superior.
Tastes like Shredded Wheat without the filling. If I had wanted Shredded Wheat, I would have bought it. Please bring back your own brand product. It was far superior.
Poor substitute
It is very obvious that the only good reviews are from Kellogs. I have thrown my packet away, they were tasteless and very little filling. None of the family like them. I now get own brand apricot wheats from other supermarkets
Poor substitute for the Tesco own-brand version
Got these after noticing the Tesco own brand ones are no longer available, thinking Kellogs would be comparable or better. However, this Kellogs version is very poor quality. Hardly any apricot, with hard and tasteless wheats. Please bring back the own-brand version. Not sure Tesco should bother integrating comments from Kellogs own website, as they appear to be giving much higher ratings, with descriptions strangely unrelated to the product I have just tasted! Will not be purchasing this product again.
Not as nice as Tesco's own
