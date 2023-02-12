Taparoo Valley Australian Merlot 75Cl

Nice red wine, good price.
13.5% and not 14%
Very skeptical about this wine when viewing and ordering however very surprised with flavor texture and taste enjoyed this wine very much recommend
I love this Merlot, excellent value for the price, why pay more
I've had MUCh better Merlot, even at this price. This one just about qualifies as ,mediocre' in my books. It lacks that great earthy body that my prefrerred Chilean Merlot has, for the same price..
It was OK fr the price, but the shiraz is better, when available. Lidl have a very good shyeaz at £3.98
Good red wine for everyday drinking
Good value fruity red wine, smooth and tasty
Good quality pleasant wine and good strength. I will buy again.
We found this wine to be very good value for money it tastes far more expensive than it actually is. Full of flavour. Thank you Tesco