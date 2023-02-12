We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Taparoo Valley Australian Merlot 75Cl

Product Description

  • Merlot. South Eastern Australia. Wine of Australia.
  • Enjoy Taparoo Valley's easy going wines. It's Australia in a glass This soft and fruity Merlot is packed with juicy plum and black cherry flavours.
  • ©2021
  • Wine of Australia
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This soft and fruity Merlot is packed with juicy plum and black cherry flavours

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Andrew Peace Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

David King

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Soft & Fruity

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Great care and gentle handling of the grapes throughout the winemaking process ensures that the vibrant and pure fruity character that Australian wine is famous for is captured in this wine and creates an easy drinking style.

History

  • South Eastern Australia is a sprawling Australian appellation, or Geographical Indication, that includes New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, the Capital Territory and parts of Queensland and South Australia. The designation allows Australia's largest wine producers to draw grapes from wherever they need within the South Eastern Australia region, so they can maintain house styles that remain consistent year after year.

Regional Information

  • This vast viticultural "super zone" effectively encompasses every significant Australian wine region outside Western Australia. Rainforest, mountain ranges, scrubland, desert and dried-up riverbeds occupy the majority land within the South Eastern Australia zone.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • Byrne Wallace,
  • 88 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02D K18,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy314kJ / 76kcal393kJ / 95kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Nice red wine, good price.

5 stars

Nice red wine, good price.

13.5% and not 14%

3 stars

13.5% and not 14%

Very skeptical about this wine when viewing and or

5 stars

Very skeptical about this wine when viewing and ordering however very surprised with flavor texture and taste enjoyed this wine very much recommend

Excellent value

5 stars

I love this Merlot, excellent value for the price, why pay more

Not great, even for the price.

3 stars

I've had MUCh better Merlot, even at this price. This one just about qualifies as ,mediocre' in my books. It lacks that great earthy body that my prefrerred Chilean Merlot has, for the same price..

It was OK fr the price, but the shiraz is better,

3 stars

It was OK fr the price, but the shiraz is better, when available. Lidl have a very good shyeaz at £3.98

Good

4 stars

Good red wine for everyday drinking

Nice

5 stars

Good value fruity red wine, smooth and tasty

Good quality pleasant wine and good strength. I wi

4 stars

Good quality pleasant wine and good strength. I will buy again.

Good Value - Great Wine

4 stars

We found this wine to be very good value for money it tastes far more expensive than it actually is. Full of flavour. Thank you Tesco

