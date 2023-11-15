Monday Haircare Smooth Shampoo 350ml

With a mild, creamy cleansing system, MONDAY Haircare's Smooth Shampoo is designed to soften and add shine to frizzy, coarse, curly and coily hair types. Ideal for excess frizz and coarseness, it will complement the natural shape and texture of your hair.

Our Smooth range was named 'Best Drugstore Shampoo and Conditioner for Frizz' in the 2021 Glamour Beauty Awards.

With a focus on natural ingredients, this shampoo contains nourishing Coconut Oil; Vitamin E to support a healthy scalp and hair growth; as well as Shea Butter - a rich, dense extract sourced ethically and through fair trade in Brazil.

MONDAY'S products are dermatologically tested, 0% SLS, and don't contain parabens. In addition, our range is certified by PETA as not being tested on animals. Our bottles are also 100% recyclable (including the pump) which means they won't end up in landfill when you're done with them.

For best results pair Smooth Shampoo with Smooth Conditioner in your daily routine. Or try one of our other targeted ranges: Moisture, Volume or Gentle. It's salon-quality in your shower.

Mane that Refuses to be Tamed?

Not for long - get hair so smooth and shiny you'll need pick up lines to match.

Won't Break Your Heart

(Yeah, we've thought of it all).