Mallow & Marsh Salted Caramel Marshmallows 85G
New
Product Description
- Salted Caramel Flavoured Marshmallows
- Marshmallow, but not as you know it
- 79 calories per serving
- 1113kJ / 262kcal per 100g
- Watch out, we're squish-able
- Absolutely no palm oil
- No artificial colours of flavourings
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Water, Salted Caramel Fudge (9%) [Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Fondant (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water), Coconut Oil, Butter Oil (Milk), Salt, Natural Flavouring], Beef Gelatine, Humectant Glycerol, Salt, Natural Caramel Colour (0.3%) [Caramelised Sugar, Maltodextrin], Natural Caramel Flavouring (0.3%), Cornflour
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for customers with an allergy to Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Egg or Soya due to manufacturing processes. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store your marshmallows in cool, dry conditions. Eat within 3 days of opening.For Best Before see bottom right of pack.
Number of uses
Approximately 3 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Mallow & Marsh Ltd,
- Luton,
- LU2 8PF.
Return to
- Mallow & Marsh Ltd,
- Luton,
- LU2 8PF.
- Tel +44 (0) 203 745 5023
- Do you love how we whisk our marshmallow? Tell us all about it at info@mallowandmarsh.com or @mallowandmarsh or visit us at www.mallowandmarsh.com
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1113kJ/262kcal
|334kJ/79kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|0.4g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|63.1g
|18.9g
|of which sugars
|51.1g
|15.3g
|Protein
|2.6g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.15g
|-
|-
