Mallow & Marsh Salted Caramel Marshmallows 85G

£ 2.50
£ 2.50
£2.95/100g

New

Product Description

  • Salted Caramel Flavoured Marshmallows
  • Marshmallow, but not as you know it
  • 79 calories per serving
  • 1113kJ / 262kcal per 100g
  • Watch out, we're squish-able
  • Absolutely no palm oil
  • No artificial colours of flavourings
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Water, Salted Caramel Fudge (9%) [Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Fondant (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water), Coconut Oil, Butter Oil (Milk), Salt, Natural Flavouring], Beef Gelatine, Humectant Glycerol, Salt, Natural Caramel Colour (0.3%) [Caramelised Sugar, Maltodextrin], Natural Caramel Flavouring (0.3%), Cornflour

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for customers with an allergy to Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Egg or Soya due to manufacturing processes. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store your marshmallows in cool, dry conditions. Eat within 3 days of opening.For Best Before see bottom right of pack.

Number of uses

Approximately 3 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Mallow & Marsh Ltd,
  • Luton,
  • LU2 8PF.

Return to

  • Mallow & Marsh Ltd,
  • Luton,
  • LU2 8PF.
  • Tel +44 (0) 203 745 5023
  • Do you love how we whisk our marshmallow? Tell us all about it at info@mallowandmarsh.com or @mallowandmarsh or visit us at www.mallowandmarsh.com

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 1113kJ/262kcal334kJ/79kcal
Fat 1.2g0.4g
of which saturates 1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate 63.1g18.9g
of which sugars 51.1g15.3g
Protein 2.6g0.8g
Salt 0.5g0.15g
Approximately 3 servings per pack--
