Tesco Free From 4 Mince Pies 220G

Amazing!
This is undoubtedly one on the best mince pies that as a vegan I have tasted. You still get that buttery taste and the pastry is better than that or normal mince pies!
Avoid! Avoid Avoid......Yuk!
not nice
very little mincemeat, and pastry didn't taste nice. Would never buy again
good to have gluten free option but it contains palm oil. Tesco PLEASE avoid using palm oil in your products - it contributes towards rainforest destruction!
Preferred these to normal mince pies
I actually prefer these when warmed up to the normal mince pies! I am new to gluten free and was sceptical but these are nice. Pastry is crisper and less dry than normal mince pies. Well done Tesco
mince pies with no filling
The reason I have given 3 stars is ..I purchased 2 Boxes of these Mince pies..which are the best I have had...apart from..a couple of them in each box had no filling..other wise this would have been 5 stars..
But not free from palm oil
It should not be difficult to find mince pies without any palm oil. But it is. This is the second Tesco mince pie product that contains it. I will keep looking but till then no Tesco mince pies for me.
they are great with cream
Enjoyed It
Does taste different to last year but I still enjoyed it & I'm glad to have something I can eat that doesn't cost 3-4 times the normal price & is gluten/onion/leek/garlic/pulses free. It is very hard to find food with less additives/fat/sugar content nowadays which is a shame, but I like the fact I can eat one at a time & keep the others in a box; and also share with non gluten-free friends. It was enjoyed warm with some Elmlea!
New recipe and it's horrible!
This new recipe is bland dry and the pastry is dry as well. Very disappointed as last years version was far superior. Won't be buying again.