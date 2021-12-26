We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From 4 Mince Pies 220G

Tesco Free From 4 Mince Pies 220G
£1.60
£0.73/100g

One pie

Energy
914kJ
218kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
8.5g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.4g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1662kJ / 396kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free sweet pastry pies with a mincemeat filling.
  • Crisp pastry filled with spiced mincemeat made with sultanas, currants & raisins.
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (45%) [Sugar, Apple Purée, Sultana, Raisins, Glucose Syrup, Currants, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Cinnamon, Rice Flour, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Peel, Caraway, Coriander, Ginger, Treacle, Orange Oil], Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Palm Oil, Oligofructose, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Almond, Dextrose, Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Plain Caramel), Cornflour.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for egg allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTIONS 170°C/Fan 150°C/Gas 3 8-10 mins Remove outer packaging leaving pies in foil. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Heat for 8-10 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes. Remove foils from pies and serve. Take care with hot filling.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may contains pips..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (55g)
Energy1662kJ / 396kcal914kJ / 218kcal
Fat15.5g8.5g
Saturates5.4g3.0g
Carbohydrate59.2g32.6g
Sugars28.0g15.4g
Fibre4.1g2.2g
Protein2.9g1.6g
Salt0.17g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may contains pips..

10 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Amazing!

5 stars

This is undoubtedly one on the best mince pies that as a vegan I have tasted. You still get that buttery taste and the pastry is better than that or normal mince pies!

Avoid! Avoid Avoid......Yuk!

1 stars

Avoid! Avoid Avoid......Yuk!

not nice

2 stars

very little mincemeat, and pastry didn't taste nice. Would never buy again

good to have gluten free option but it contains pa

1 stars

good to have gluten free option but it contains palm oil. Tesco PLEASE avoid using palm oil in your products - it contributes towards rainforest destruction!

Preferred these to normal mince pies

5 stars

I actually prefer these when warmed up to the normal mince pies! I am new to gluten free and was sceptical but these are nice. Pastry is crisper and less dry than normal mince pies. Well done Tesco

mince pies with no filling

3 stars

The reason I have given 3 stars is ..I purchased 2 Boxes of these Mince pies..which are the best I have had...apart from..a couple of them in each box had no filling..other wise this would have been 5 stars..

But not free from palm oil

1 stars

It should not be difficult to find mince pies without any palm oil. But it is. This is the second Tesco mince pie product that contains it. I will keep looking but till then no Tesco mince pies for me.

they are great with cream

5 stars

they are great with cream

Enjoyed It

4 stars

Does taste different to last year but I still enjoyed it & I'm glad to have something I can eat that doesn't cost 3-4 times the normal price & is gluten/onion/leek/garlic/pulses free. It is very hard to find food with less additives/fat/sugar content nowadays which is a shame, but I like the fact I can eat one at a time & keep the others in a box; and also share with non gluten-free friends. It was enjoyed warm with some Elmlea!

New recipe and it's horrible!

1 stars

This new recipe is bland dry and the pastry is dry as well. Very disappointed as last years version was far superior. Won't be buying again.

