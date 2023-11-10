Taparoo Valley Australian Shiraz 75Cl

Vinification Details

Great care and gentle handling of the grapes throughout the winemaking process ensures that the vibrant and pure fruity character that Australian wine is famous for is captured in this wine and creates an easy drinking style.

History

South Eastern Australia is a sprawling Australian appellation, or Geographical Indication, that includes New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, the Capital Territory and parts of Queensland and South Australia. The designation allows Australia's largest wine producers to draw grapes from wherever they need within the South Eastern Australia region, so they can maintain house styles that remain consistent year after year.

Regional Information