Taparoo Valley Australian Shiraz 75Cl
Taparoo Valley Australian Shiraz 75Cl

Taparoo Valley Australian Shiraz 75Cl

4.5(36)
This product's currently out of stock

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 125ml glass
Energy
393kJ
95kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 315kJ / 76kcal

Shiraz. South Eastern Australia. Wine of Australia.
Enjoy Taparoo Valley's easy going wines. It's Australia in a glass This medium bodied Shiraz is bursting with ripe cherry and plum flavours and a hint of spice.
©2022
Red Meat & BBQsJuicy & SpicyWine of South Eastern, AustraliaSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains sulphites.

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Red

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Producer

Andrew Peace

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Type of Closure

Screwcap

