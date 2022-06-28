Mcvities Hobnobs Oaty Flapjacks 5 Pack 131.8G

tasty, tasty very very tasty
Dainty little snack
New purchase bought to try and enjoyed first packet but somehow did not enjoy second as much. They are very small and in lots of wasted packaging
Cut down on packaging
Nothing wrong with the biscuits but could do with less packaging, it makes you think you’re getting more than you really are. There’s plenty of room for another biscuit!!!
My son has them for pack lunch, he loves them.
A healthy snack
Love Hobnob Oaty Flapjacks, I eat them with my lunch or as A quick snack when I don't want anything too filling. they taste delicious & fill the gap.
Nice size and very moist, Ideal snack treat
smaller
ouch.. 148.5 to 131.8 =16.7 grams less.That is a lot of gram decline. At least the price compares with what it should have been on the bigger version. Has not gone up yet.....