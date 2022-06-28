We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mcvities Hobnobs Oaty Flapjacks 5 Pack 131.8G

4.7(7)Write a review
Mcvities Hobnobs Oaty Flapjacks 5 Pack 131.8G
£ 1.00
£0.76/100g
Clubcard Price

Each flapjack (28.6g) contains

Energy
527kJ
126kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

-

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.6g

-

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Rolled Oats Baked with Hobnobs Biscuit Pieces, Syrup and Butter
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Baking since 1839
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Baked with 100% Wholegrain Oats
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Source of fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 131.8G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Rolled Oats (44%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup) (17%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Butter (Milk) (11%), Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Contains 22% Hobnobs Biscuit Pieces

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of flapjacks per pack: 5

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Freepost McVitie's.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuit.com

Net Contents

131.8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Flapjack (28.6g)
Energy (kJ)1842527
(kcal)439126
Fat17.1g4.9g
of which Saturates8.5g2.4g
Carbohydrate62.9g18.0g
of which Sugars33.7g9.6g
Fibre4.6g1.3g
Protein6.0g1.7g
Salt0.64g0.18g
Typical number of flapjacks per pack: 5--
View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

tasty, tasty very very tasty

5 stars

tasty, tasty very very tasty

Dainty little snack

4 stars

New purchase bought to try and enjoyed first packet but somehow did not enjoy second as much. They are very small and in lots of wasted packaging

Cut down on packaging

4 stars

Nothing wrong with the biscuits but could do with less packaging, it makes you think you’re getting more than you really are. There’s plenty of room for another biscuit!!!

My son has them for pack lunch, he loves them.

5 stars

My son has them for pack lunch, he loves them.

A healthy snack

5 stars

Love Hobnob Oaty Flapjacks, I eat them with my lunch or as A quick snack when I don't want anything too filling. they taste delicious & fill the gap.

Nice size and very moist, Ideal snack treat

5 stars

Nice size and very moist, Ideal snack treat

smaller

5 stars

ouch.. 148.5 to 131.8 =16.7 grams less.That is a lot of gram decline. At least the price compares with what it should have been on the bigger version. Has not gone up yet.....

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here