Product Description
- Jameson Whisky Experience Gift Set
- Jameson® Irish Whiskey
- Product of Ireland.
- Fever-Tree products of UK.
- Good to Give (Better to Get!)
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Hi-Ball Glass
- Wash before use.
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions, BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions, BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
- Amstelveen,
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Ginger Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Caramel
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|144kJ/34kcal
|Fat
|0g
|(of which saturates
|0g)
|Carbohydrate
|8.4g
|(of which sugars
|7.1g)
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Natural Flavourings (including Madagascan Vanilla, Kola Nut Extract), Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Caffeine
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|82kJ/19kcal
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|(of which sugars
|4.6g)
|Protein
|0g
|Fat
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Salt
|0g
