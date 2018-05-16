We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Stolichnaya Vodka Salted Karamel 700Ml

Stolichnaya Vodka Salted Karamel 700Ml
£20.00
£28.57/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Salted Caramel Flavored Vodka
  • Visit www.stoli.com for cocktail recipes.
  • I am Stoli® Salted Karamel. Crystal clear in colour, with a smooth and creamy mouth feel, and indulgent caramel flavours enhanced by light saltiness that is perfectly balanced with the sweetness.
  • Made from pure alpha grade wheat, rye and artesian water at the Stoli distillery in Latvia
  • ® - registered trademarks, depending on the country of ZHS IP Americas Sàrl, ZHS IP Europe Sàrl, ZHIS IP Worldwide Sàrl, Spirits International B.V. or Spirits Product International Intellectual Property B.V.
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Proudly produced and bottled at the historic:
  • Latvijas Balzams,
  • A. Čaka 160,
  • Rīga,
  • LV-1012,
  • Latvia.

Importer address

  • Amber Beverage UK,
  • B100 East Midlands Airport,
  • 100 Beverley Road,
  • Castle Donington,
  • Derby,
  • DE74 2SA.

Distributor address

  • S.P.I. Spirits (Cyprus) Limited,
  • 319,
  • 28th October Street,
  • 3105 Limassol,
  • Cyprus.

Return to

  • Amber Beverage UK,
  • B100 East Midlands Airport,
  • 100 Beverley Road,
  • Castle Donington,
  • Derby,
  • DE74 2SA.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

0.7l

