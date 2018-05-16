Stolichnaya Vodka Salted Karamel 700Ml

Product Description
- Salted Caramel Flavored Vodka
- I am Stoli® Salted Karamel. Crystal clear in colour, with a smooth and creamy mouth feel, and indulgent caramel flavours enhanced by light saltiness that is perfectly balanced with the sweetness.
- Made from pure alpha grade wheat, rye and artesian water at the Stoli distillery in Latvia
- ® - registered trademarks, depending on the country of ZHS IP Americas Sàrl, ZHS IP Europe Sàrl, ZHIS IP Worldwide Sàrl, Spirits International B.V. or Spirits Product International Intellectual Property B.V.
- Kosher
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Alcohol Units
26.3
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Proudly produced and bottled at the historic:
- Latvijas Balzams,
- A. Čaka 160,
- Rīga,
- LV-1012,
- Latvia.
Importer address
- Amber Beverage UK,
- B100 East Midlands Airport,
- 100 Beverley Road,
- Castle Donington,
- Derby,
- DE74 2SA.
Distributor address
- S.P.I. Spirits (Cyprus) Limited,
- 319,
- 28th October Street,
- 3105 Limassol,
- Cyprus.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
0.7l
