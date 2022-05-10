Tesco Finest Tenderstem & Asparagus With Wild Garlic Butter 260G

Quick and delicious
Quick to prepare and delicious to eat. Top marks for ready-prepared veg.
Great with a roast dinner.
Really good portion size for 2 people, good mix of vegetables.
Disappointing
Really disappointed. Not a single asparagus spear.
Great taste
I had this as a treat, what a lovely surprise. For the money, good flavour and good quantity.
Misleading front of pack - nearly all kale
The front of the packet promises tenderstem broccoli and asparagus with wild garlic butter. But if you look closely at the ingredients in order, it's petit pois then kale followed by the broccoli and asparagus. As I don't like kale - and it was nearly half of the pack - I ended up throwing half away. Not good value and I won't be buying it again.
The asparagus was just two woody old stems, brocco
The asparagus was just two woody old stems, broccoli was tough too. Nasty, avoid.
misleading label
This should be labelled peas & kale with some broccoli and a hint of asparagus
DISAPPOINTING
There was only one asparagus tip, the rest were stems only and very tough,they had to be discarded. Plenty of peas and kale. Only 2 broccoli and they were VERY small. It started off quite good, but it has deteriorated in quality. Such a shame. I will try it once again but if there is no improvement , never again.
Should be on the Tesco value shelf!
Looks good in the picture, when opened it there was three florets of tenderstem and two spears of asparagus,then six tough stems, that couldn't eat, the rest of it was what I can only explain as the scrapings from the prepping board.....
Not as described
Tenderstem and Asparagus?! One tiny stick of asparagus, lots of "tenderstem" with stems too tough to cook in the prescribed microwave time, and lots of peas. No flavour of garlic. Totally misleading title. Tesco - you should know better.