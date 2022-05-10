We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Tenderstem & Asparagus With Wild Garlic Butter 260G

Tesco Finest Tenderstem & Asparagus With Wild Garlic Butter 260G
£ 2.35
£9.04/kg
1/2 of a pack

Energy
344kJ
82kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Layered Tenderstem ® broccoli and asparagus spears with petit pois and sliced kale with a wild garlic butter.
  • Tenderstem ® broccoli & asparagus with petit pois, kale & wild garlic butter.
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Petit Pois, Kale, Tenderstemmed Broccoli (19%), Asparagus (14%), Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave Instructions
800w 3 mins 30 secs/900w 3 mins
Pierce film lid and heat on full power. 800w 2 mins/900w 1 min 30 secs.
Peel back film lid, stir well and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 1 minute 30 seconds.
Stir thoroughly and allow to stand for 1 minute.
Do not reheat once cooled.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (103g**)
Energy334kJ / 80kcal344kJ / 82kcal
Fat2.5g2.6g
Saturates1.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate6.0g6.1g
Sugars3.7g3.8g
Fibre5.0g5.2g
Protein5.9g6.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 260g typically weighs 206g.--
Quick and delicious

5 stars

Quick to prepare and delicious to eat. Top marks for ready-prepared veg.

Great with a roast dinner.

5 stars

Really good portion size for 2 people, good mix of vegetables.

Disappointing

1 stars

Really disappointed. Not a single asparagus spear.

Great taste

5 stars

I had this as a treat, what a lovely surprise. For the money, good flavour and good quantity.

Misleading front of pack - nearly all kale

1 stars

The front of the packet promises tenderstem broccoli and asparagus with wild garlic butter. But if you look closely at the ingredients in order, it's petit pois then kale followed by the broccoli and asparagus. As I don't like kale - and it was nearly half of the pack - I ended up throwing half away. Not good value and I won't be buying it again.

The asparagus was just two woody old stems, brocco

1 stars

The asparagus was just two woody old stems, broccoli was tough too. Nasty, avoid.

misleading label

2 stars

This should be labelled peas & kale with some broccoli and a hint of asparagus

DISAPPOINTING

2 stars

There was only one asparagus tip, the rest were stems only and very tough,they had to be discarded. Plenty of peas and kale. Only 2 broccoli and they were VERY small. It started off quite good, but it has deteriorated in quality. Such a shame. I will try it once again but if there is no improvement , never again.

Should be on the Tesco value shelf!

2 stars

Looks good in the picture, when opened it there was three florets of tenderstem and two spears of asparagus,then six tough stems, that couldn't eat, the rest of it was what I can only explain as the scrapings from the prepping board.....

Not as described

1 stars

Tenderstem and Asparagus?! One tiny stick of asparagus, lots of "tenderstem" with stems too tough to cook in the prescribed microwave time, and lots of peas. No flavour of garlic. Totally misleading title. Tesco - you should know better.

