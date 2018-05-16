We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Twix White Chocolate Biscuit Twin Bars 4X46g

image 1 of Twix White Chocolate Biscuit Twin Bars 4X46g
£ 1.25
£0.68/100g

New

1 x = 23g
  • Energy484kJ 115kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2103kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 184G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Barley, Oats

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 23g

Importer address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Net Contents

8 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 23g (%*)
Energy 2103kJ484kJ (6%)
-502kcal115kcal (6%)
Fat 25g5.8g (8%)
of which saturates 15g3.4g (17%)
Carbohydrate 64g15g (6%)
of which sugars 48g11g (12%)
Protein 4.8g1.1g (2%)
Salt 0.41g0.09g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
