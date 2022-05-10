Tesco Finest Hasselback Potatoes 450G

Love these.....
Love these.hot and tasty. Fantastic with lamb in my view. Inexpensive energy wise if placed in the oven with the rest of the veg and the main dish. This matters in the current world..energy costs are incredibly high and getting higher....and supermarkets should starting pairing (Or more) items which can be cooked together in order to minimise energy use...
Quite tasty
Quite tasty but did discard the odd seemingly lower quality pots. Make a nice change. Important to spread the slices apart.
Really tasty and something you probably would not
Really tasty and something you probably would not make yourself.
Disappointing
Nothing special and takes ages to cook
Some reservations, but mostly good
These taste absolutely amazing, the roasted garlic and the sauce pack are fantastic. They are not sliced deeply enough to fan out as suggested, and are too cramped in the tray - next time I will transfer them to a wider roasting tray. Or maybe just buy potatoes and hasselback slice them myself. When cooked for 40 minutes as suggested, these were not overly hard, but weren't crispy either. The garlic also could have used a bit longer. They are convenient and very tasty.
Gritty!
Gritty! Very disappointing and overpriced, will not buy again.
Not a good product. They taste hard once you cook
Not a good product. They taste hard once you cook them. 35-40 minutes is not long enough. If you try to cook for longer than the correct time, they still taste hard.