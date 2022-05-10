We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Hasselback Potatoes 450G

3.3(7)Write a review
Tesco Finest Hasselback Potatoes 450G
£ 2.35
£5.23/kg
Clubcard Price

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1002kJ
238kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
4.7g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.3g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 445kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Partly sliced potatoes in a garlic and herb oil with skin on garlic cloves and a basil dressing.
  • Tesco Hassleback potatoes with garlic & herb Carefully selected for their size, thinly sliced and ready to cook Working closely with our trusted growers across the UK, all our potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time. Selected for the size, these potatoes have been part cooked and coated in a garlic and herb oil. Each potato has been carefully sliced to turn them into the traditional Hasselback potato.
  • Partly sliced potatoes with a basil dressing.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Spinach, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Salt, Pumpkin Seed, Cornflour, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Rosemary, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35-40 mins Remove sleeve, film lid and sachet. Place the foil tray on a baking tray. Check to make sure the potatoes are facing cut side up. Carefully fan out potato for an even crisper cook. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes or until golden. Squeeze the roasted garlic out of their skins and tumble with the cooked potatoes and sachet content and serve. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (225g)
Energy445kJ / 106kcal1002kJ / 238kcal
Fat2.1g4.7g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate18.2g41.0g
Sugars1.9g4.3g
Fibre1.9g4.3g
Protein2.5g5.7g
Salt0.11g0.25g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
View all Prepared Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love these.....

5 stars

Love these.hot and tasty. Fantastic with lamb in my view. Inexpensive energy wise if placed in the oven with the rest of the veg and the main dish. This matters in the current world..energy costs are incredibly high and getting higher....and supermarkets should starting pairing (Or more) items which can be cooked together in order to minimise energy use...

Quite tasty

4 stars

Quite tasty but did discard the odd seemingly lower quality pots. Make a nice change. Important to spread the slices apart.

Really tasty and something you probably would not

5 stars

Really tasty and something you probably would not make yourself.

Disappointing

3 stars

Nothing special and takes ages to cook

Some reservations, but mostly good

4 stars

These taste absolutely amazing, the roasted garlic and the sauce pack are fantastic. They are not sliced deeply enough to fan out as suggested, and are too cramped in the tray - next time I will transfer them to a wider roasting tray. Or maybe just buy potatoes and hasselback slice them myself. When cooked for 40 minutes as suggested, these were not overly hard, but weren't crispy either. The garlic also could have used a bit longer. They are convenient and very tasty.

Gritty!

1 stars

Gritty! Very disappointing and overpriced, will not buy again.

Not a good product. They taste hard once you cook

1 stars

Not a good product. They taste hard once you cook them. 35-40 minutes is not long enough. If you try to cook for longer than the correct time, they still taste hard.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here