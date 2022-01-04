We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Raspberry & Peach Bellini Trifle Serves 8

Tesco Finest Raspberry & Peach Bellini Trifle Serves 8

1/8 of a trifle

Energy
1010kJ
242kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
14.3g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.8g

high

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.4g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1031kJ / 247kcal

Product Description

  • Raspberry compote layered with vanilla sponge pieces, vanilla custard, Prosecco and peach curd, topped with a Belgian white chocolate mousse and finished with white chocolate decorations and sweet snow dusting.
  • Vibrant raspberry compote layered with vanilla sponge pieces, Madagascan vanilla custard, a fruity prosecco & peach curd and topped with a creamy Belgian white chocolate mousse. Hand decorated with Belgian white chocolate stars and snowballs for a festive finish. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Vibrant & Fruity Vibrant raspberry compote and baked vanilla sponge layered with Madagascan vanilla custard and peach and prosecco curd topped with velvety white chocolate mousse
  • Pack size: 780G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Raspberry Compote (22%) [Raspberry, Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Thickener (Locust Bean Gum)], Whipping Cream (Milk), Prosecco and Peach Curd (17%) [Sugar, Prosecco, Peach Purée, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Single Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Whole Milk, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Water, Cocoa Butter, Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agents (Amidated Pectin, Carrageenan), Modified Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Cornflour, Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Milk Proteins, Milk Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Colour (Algal Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

780g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a trifle (98g)
Energy1031kJ / 247kcal1010kJ / 242kcal
Fat14.6g14.3g
Saturates9.0g8.8g
Carbohydrate25.7g25.2g
Sugars20.8g20.4g
Fibre0.8g0.8g
Protein2.8g2.8g
Salt0.10g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Best Trifle Ever.

5 stars

A most delicious trifle. The best, worth every penny. Disappeared far too quickly, could have been much bigger to satisfy everyone. An excellent buy. Hope Tesco put these out for Christmas next year.

Best ever trifle

5 stars

Nicest bought trifle I’ve had .

Disappointing

2 stars

It was disappointing. No substance somehow so servings were very small. Also it had got tipped on it's side during delivery which made it look rather unappetising as well as loosing some to the container. Would not repeat.

Superb trifle

5 stars

Everyone loved this trifle. It was delicious, refreshing and light. An ideal dessert to follow a heavy Christmas dinner.

Yum, yum!!!

5 stars

Loved this dessert! Yes it was full of sugar, but aren’t all trifles…felt this was better than any sherry trifle! If you can’t spoil yourself at Christmas when can you?

It's like drinking a summer cocktail on a beach

5 stars

This was an absolute hit this Christmas. Before I even got a spoonful to my mouth, I was hearing so many oohs and aahs and such thoughts as: "It's like a summer cocktail you'd having laying on a beach somewhere sunny" "You can almost taste the sparkling of bubbles" "The perfect balance of flavours and layers" They weren't wrong, it was so light and refreshing, especially welcomed after such a filling and heavy main course. And a very subtle after taste of the peach bellini, not a strong alcoholic burst, but enough to taste it just a smidge! then it's gone. Absolutely will buy this again, infact, would love to have a smaller sized one available all year round, it's THAT good.

Delicious. A special Christmas treat

5 stars

Wow. This trifle is well worth that extra money. It was lovely and light, sweet and had a wonderful peach and raspberry taste. Well done Tesco!

Simply the best

5 stars

This was one of the best trifles we have ever eaten. It even beat M&S sherry trifle. Was not at all sickly. Very tasty and would buy again. Wish it was available throughout the year. Thank you Tescos

Stunning trifle, the best I've ever tasted....

5 stars

Easily the nicest trifle I have ever tasted. I really hope that this will be available on the Festive Menu next year.

BEST TRIFLE EVER

5 stars

TESCO SHOULD MAKE THIS A REGULAR IT WAS LOVELY BEST TRIFLE THEY HAVE SOLD

